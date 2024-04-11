Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Bad Religion and Social Distortion

One favors sociopolitical commentary and soaring multipart harmonies; the other prefers vintage threads and a bad boy rock ’n’ roll bluster. But the thing that unites Bad Religion and Social Distortion is they’re both true Southern California punk pioneers who have been at it for a combined 90 years. They team up at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Phish

It’s hard imagine the optical and aural deluge — sure to melt eyeballs and ear-holes like an enchilada left in the microwave too long — when jam band greats Phish take over the Sphere. Here’s something even harder to imagine: missing these shows. See Phish at 7:30 p.m. April 18 through 21 at the Sphere. Ticket prices vary; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

Showchella

Showchella’s back. The series at the Beverly Theater, 515 S. Sixth St., showcases musicals and films about music throughout the month. This week’s offerings are “8 Mile” (7:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 p.m. Monday), “Artie Shaw: Time is All You’ve Got” (1:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday), “La Bamba” (4 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Monday), “La La Land” (8 p.m. Tuesday) and “Dreamgirls” (4 p.m. Wednesday). Tickets are $12 per screening; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MARKET

Simply Vintage

Vintage Market Days returns Friday through Sunday on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive, with Simply Vintage, its spring event. The open-air market features food trucks, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, home décor, seasonal plantings and more. Free admission for children younger than 12. Tickets are $9.75 to $15; vintagemarketdays.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Herbie Hancock

He played with Miles Davis, has won 14 Grammys, released over 45 albums and, at age 83, shows no signs of slowing down: Herbie Hancock is truly a titan of jazz. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $41; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Masters viewing party

Stadium Swim, the year-round pool with a 143-foot viewing screen at Circa, is presenting Fore the Win!, a Masters tournament viewing party, this weekend. The party features live broadcasts of the golf tournament from Augusta National; dishes such as pimiento cheese sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, chicken salad on brioche, and ham and cheese on rye at prices comparable to the Augusta menu; and a traditional Azalea Cocktail made from vodka and lemon juice. Tickets start at $25; circalasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Mariah Carey

In 2005, we got “The Emancipation of Mimi,” the year’s top-selling album. This weekend, we’re getting “The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas,” Mariah Carey’s third residency on the Strip. See it at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional shows through April 27, in Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $65; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘The Mousetrap’

In Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” seven strangers are snowed in when they realize — stop us if you’ve heard this before — there’s a killer in their midst. Signature Productions is staging its take on the play that, with the exception of its pandemic closure, has run continuously in London’s West End since its debut in 1952. See it at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Thursdays, with an additional show at 2 p.m. Saturdays, through April 27 at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Tickets start at $25; signatureproductions.net.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Tequila-pairing dinner

Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. is presenting its Mexican Riviera Farm Table Dinner in partnership with Casamigos Tequila. The dinner features a welcome Casamigos cocktail, three starters paired with Casamigos reposado and ginger beer, a midcourse pozole rojo, two main courses (including chicken tinga) matched with Casamigos mezcal and dessert served with the blanco tequila. Cost: $65, tequila pairings $35 additional; honeysalt.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘Follies’

Here’s one you don’t see everyday. Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies,” set amid a reunion of showgirls, is being presented this weekend by a cast of 45, including 12 former showgirls. The cast features such Las Vegas mainstays as Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Merald “Bubba” Knight and Pete Barbutti. See it at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets start at $100; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence