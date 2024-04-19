Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Reggae in the Desert, “The Music of John Williams” and NFL draft festivities lead the entertainment lineup for the week of April 19-25.

Not everyone can dine at this new rosé-soaked restaurant on the Strip

FESTIVAL

Reggae in the Desert

In case you were wondering what the vibes would be like, this year’s Reggae in the Desert is sponsored by a dispensary, and it takes place on 4/20. Steel Pulse, Collie Buddz and Fortunate Youth headline the annual event that also features food in the Caribbean Islands Vendor Village. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clark County Government Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Tickets start at $69.99; reggaeinthedesert.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘The Music of John Williams’

He’s been nominated for 54 Academy Awards for creating the iconic scores for such movies as “Jaws,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and the “Star Wars,” “Superman,” “Indiana Jones” and “Jurassic Park” franchises. The Young Artists Orchestra is honoring him with “The Music of John Williams.” Experience it at 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $45; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS & SPIRITS

NFL draft party

At 5 p.m. Thursday, Eight Lounge in Resorts World is presenting the opening night of the NFL draft. Up for sipping: a signature whiskey sour made with Woodson Bourbon from Hall of Famer and former Raiders star Charles Woodson. Cost: $22.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

TNA Wrestling

If you miss out on an evening of man-mountains with names like Hammerstone drop-kicking dudes in the face, well, frankly, we have to question your priorities in life. Do the right thing, then, and be there for TNA Wrestling’s return to Vegas with a stacked card headlined by a championship throw-down between Moose and Nic Nemeth. The bodies start flying at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $35; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Sugarhill Gang and Tag Team

Rappers Tag Team were self-professed old fools who took it back to the old school with their smash 1993 hit “Whoomp (There It Is).” And when it comes to hip-hop, that old school begins with the Sugarhill Gang. It’s fitting, then, that the two groups share the bill at 9 p.m. Friday at the Fremont Street Experience’s Main Street Stage. Free.

THEATER

‘Ride the Cyclone’

If the government ever decides to ban TikTok, there may never be another “Ride the Cyclone.” In the musical, a group of high school chamber choir singers is killed on a janky roller coaster, then a mechanical fortune-teller stages a sing-off for a chance for one of them to return to life. It premiered in 2008 to regional acclaim but, much like the students, remained in limbo until somehow becoming a social media sensation two years ago. See Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and 5 p.m. Sunday, with additional shows through May 19, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $49.95; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

10-course tasting menu

From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, Bar Centro in Bazaar Meat by José Andrés at the Sahara is offering a 10-course tasting menu featuring small plates, cuts of meat and desserts. Among the courses are croquetas de pollo (chicken béchamel fritters), beef tartare with condiments and Parker House rolls, and chateaubriand tenderloin. Cost: $99.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Margaritaworld Festival

Jimmy Buffett may be gone, but the tequila-fueled good times live on at the inaugural Margaritaworld Festival, where Parrotheads shall flock as members of the Coral Reefer Band soundtrack a night full of tropical island vibes and gnarly Hawaiian shirts that’ll also feature performances by the Stinson Brotherz, with a tribute to Buffett and Alan Jackson, and Grey Street, a Dave Matthews Band Experience. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $35; dlvec.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

Spritz Life cocktail class

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, professional bartender Chris Leavitt, whose resume includes stints at Scotch 80 in the Palms and at Anima by EDO, is leading Spritz Life, a hands-on class in making three spritzes, a quintessential warm-weather drink. The class takes place at The Wine Shop in Eataly at Park MGM. Cost: $75; eataly.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

In his penultimate outing, Donato Cabrera will lead the Las Vegas Philharmonic in “Cabrera Conducts The Firebird!” Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird,” which premiered in 1910, is the centerpiece of an evening that also features Demarre McGill on flute and Anthony McGill on clarinet. The program also features Ravel’s “Valses nobles et sentimentales,” Busoni’s “Divertimento for Flute,” Abels’ “Winged Creatures” and Debussy’s “Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet.” Hear it all at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $29; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence