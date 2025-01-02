Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Elaine Ferraro blocks out the sun with an umbrella made by Ama Trussell, a local artist who sells handmade crochet pieces during First Friday, on Friday, July 7, 2023, at First Friday in the Arts District in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FAMILIES

‘Disney on Ice Presents Magic in the Stars’

It’s almost as though “Disney on Ice” put the contents of Disney+ into a blender. “Magic in the Stars” features 56 Disney characters, led by the stars of “Frozen 2” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Mickey and Minnie will be there, as will Woody and Buzz Lightyear, the Disney Princesses and Lightning McQueen, who hopefully will remember to steer into the skid. See it at 7 p.m. Thursday, with additional shows through Jan. 12, in the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $20; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

PARTY

Unwanted Gift Swap

Now that the tinsel has settled on Christmas, there’s probably at least one gift you’ve been staring at, wondering what you’ll do with it. Fear not, the Unwanted Gift Swap is here. Wrap that present and bring it to F the Bar at Fergusons Downtown, along with a dish of food, for the white elephant exchange and potluck. It’s scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1028 Fremont St.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Spaghetti Day

For Saturday, National Spaghetti Day, Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 100, in UnCommons, is serving its spaghetti and housemade meatballs with red sauce and fresh basil for $28. Pair the pasta with focaccia ($10) baked fresh daily. Focaccia spreads are $3 each. Visit amarilv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘Blade Runner: The Final Cut’

“Blade Runner” has as many versions as it has replicants. “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” — not to be confused with “The Director’s Cut,” the U.S. theatrical release or the original international release — is coming to The Beverly Theater. See it at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, 9 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $10; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

The Meteors

With their blend of rockabilly and surf with macabre undertones, The Meteors are one of the bands who pioneered the psychobilly sound. Over 40 years later, they’re still bringing the “Mutant Rock” to the masses. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $30; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin

COCKTAILS

Holiday holdovers

Not ready to end the holidays? Through Sunday, the Cabinet of Curiosities at the Horseshoe is serving its holiday cocktails. Look for Naughty Nog (rumchata, gingerbread syrup), a Candy Cane Martini (vanilla vodka, Baileys, syrups, crème de menthe), the Sweater Weather (bourbon, eggnog, mango purée), and the Baby, It’s Cold Outside (Fireball, cinnamon fire syrup, fruit purées and juices, red wine). The cocktails are $18.

Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

First Friday

First Friday is on the move. The monthly celebration of the arts has a new footprint in response to downtown construction projects. First Friday will now take place on Main Street from Charleston Boulevard to Coolidge Avenue, with the Art Walk on Boulder Avenue in front of the Arts Factory and on First Street. It’s open from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday. Admission is free; ffflv.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Video Game Rave

Dress like Donkey Kong and smash the dance floor at the Video Game Rave, where EDM meets cosplay in a suitably futuristic environment, at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Wall at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets start at $14.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

COCKTAILS

Drinks and waffles

Ski Lodge Waffle Hut, from the Ski Lodge bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is open daily through Jan. 12 at the property’s ice rink. Vegas locals with a valid Nevada ID can purchase a signature cocktail and a limited-time waffle dish for $30. Among the cocktails are an Après Ski Buck; among the waffles are aged cheddar and bacon and campfire s’mores versions.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Pity Party (Girls Club)

Their lo-fi sound is understated, but their emotions are the opposite, resulting in a spare, moody songbook for indie rockers Pity Party (Girls Club). They team up with locals Francia, who will be celebrating the release of their new EP, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; swandivelv.com.

Jason Bracelin