Top 10 things to do this week in Las Vegas

"Cats" at the Smith Center. (Matthew Murphy, Murphymade)

BOXING

1. Wilder-Fury III

It was a tale of two fights: American heavyweight Deontay Wilder, a man whose right hand is an express ticket to unconsciousness, versus British man-mountain Tyson Fury, a shifty tactician and dancing bear with a tongue as sharp as his jab. Their first meeting in December 2018 ended in a controversial split draw, with Wilder almost having Fury out on his feet at one point. Their rematch in March 2020 was an entirely different affair, with Fury surprisingly pressing the action and pummeling Wilder en route to a seventh-round stoppage. Will Fury continue his dominance? Or will Wilder recapture his face-flattening mojo? Find out at Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The undercard begins at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $205; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

2. Reggae Rise Up

To attend or not to attend the Reggae Rise Up music festival this weekend? Slightly Stoopid question, with a lineup that boasts those SoCal scene stalwarts alongside the Dirty Heads, Soja, J Boog, Common Kings, Matisyahu and plenty more. Now, that’s enough good vibes to fill a dump truck. The festivities begin at noon Saturday and Sunday at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $85 per day, $160 for two-day pass; reggaeriseupvegas.com.

— Jason Bracelin

FILM

3. ‘Parkway of Broken Dreams’

During the ’90s, a stretch of Maryland Parkway along the UNLV campus was the epicenter of alternative culture in Las Vegas. Author/filmmaker Pj Perez explores the heyday of Maryland Parkway in “Parkway of Broken Dreams,” a documentary packed with archival video and photos, as well as interviews with the people who created it and remember it. The film’s premiere will be at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Galaxy Theatres Boulevard Mall. Tickets are $15. Visit parkwayofbrokendreams.com.

— John Przybys

READING

4. Heather Lang-Cassera, Jennifer Battisti

“Gathering Broken Light,” the new book of poetry by former Clark County poet laureate Heather Lang-Cassera, takes as its prisms the Oct. 1 massacre and the “severity and beauty” of the desert in order to look at the many facets of grief. She’ll be joined by Jennifer Battisti, who’ll read from her hybrid memoir “Off Boulder Highway.” Two of the city’s best on one stage. 7 p.m. Friday at the Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St.; free; thewritersblock.org.

— Scott Dickensheets

FAMILY

5. Summerlin Festival of Arts

Enjoy the work of some 100 fine artists at the Summerlin Festival of Arts this weekend on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. The artists were selected by a jury of local art experts, and their offerings range from oils and watercolors to pottery, sculptures, photos, glass and jewelry. Live art presentations and kids activities also are scheduled. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The free event is presented by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Go to summerlin.com for more information.

— John Przybys

MUSIC

6. Diane Schuur

The velvety smooth, crystal-clear tones of Diane Schuur will fill the intimate Myron’s at The Smith Center at 9 p.m. Saturday, when Schuur performs new versions of some of her favorite songs. She’ll feature tunes from her latest album, “Running on Faith,” a mix of blues and straight-ahead jazz that encompasses the work of songwriters including Miles Davis and Paul Simon. Tickets are $39 to $65 at thesmithcenter.com

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

CONVENTION

7. ClexaCon

In 2016, The CW’s post-apocalyptic drama “The 100” killed off half of the show’s same-sex couple that fans had dubbed Clexa, a portmanteau of their names, Clarke and Lexa. Out of that disappointment and outrage, the Las Vegas-based ClexaCon, an international fandom convention that’s a bit like an LGBTQ ComicCon, was born. This year’s gathering features speakers, panels, autographs and photo opportunities, vendor booths and parties, Friday through Sunday at the Tropicana. See clexacon.com for details.

— Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

8. ‘Cats’

So, yes, the film adaptation of “Cats” was … different. But theatergoers who haven’t yet found themselves able to embrace all of that disconcerting kitty CGI in the movie can refresh their palates with the original Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which comes to The Smith Center Tuesday through Oct. 17. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. for evening performances and 2 p.m. for matinees, and tickets start at $30 at thesmithcenter.com.

— John Przybys

COMEDY

9. Sarah Hester Ross

Remember Neonopolis? That hulking downtown structure that turns a cold shoulder to Las Vegas Boulevard? If you haven’t thought about it for years, here’s a reason to do so now: raucous piano-playing comedienne Sarah Hester Ross, named 2020’s best comedian by this very newspaper. She’s so funny she once got kicked off of Tik-Tok. She performs at Notoriety Live, in Neonopolis, at 9 p.m. Thursdays; tickets start at $35 at sarahhesterross.com/shows.

— Scott Dickensheets

NOSTALGIA

10. Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

No, it’s not too good to be true. Snag a ticket to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center on Friday and you won’t be able to take your eyes off the original Jersey Boys, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, beloved for a string of international hits before, during and after the disco era. Their inspiring life stories and enduring appeal were the inspiration for the “Jersey Boys” show and movie. A few tickets for the 8 p.m. event still were available at press time, but you’ll need to move fast. Tickets are $40 to $170 at thesmithcenter.com.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella