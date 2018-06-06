Free tickets available for ‘American Ninja Warrior’ in Las Vegas

“American Ninja Warrior” is bringing Mount Midoriyama to the Las Vegas Strip for the seventh time.

The finals of "American Ninja Warrior" are returning to Las Vegas on June 18. (Ryan Tuttle/NBC)

“American Ninja Warrior” is bringing Mount Midoriyama to the Las Vegas Strip for the seventh time.

The finals of the NBC obstacle course competition’s 10th season will be among the episodes taped June 18 to 24 at the show’s longtime home, the vacant lot across from Luxor.

While Las Vegas always was in line to host this year’s finals, the exact location had been undecided because of the proximity of the site at the corner of Giles Street and Ali Baba Lane to the Las Vegas Village, site of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

The “American Ninja Warrior” finals are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. June 18 with new audiences needed at 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Tapings return at 7:30 p.m. June 19 and 20, with new audiences at 10:30 p.m., 12:30 a.m. and 2: 30 a.m.

That schedule will resume the evening of June 20 for the show’s “USA vs. the World,” June 21 for the “All-Stars Team Challenge” and June 23 for the “All-Stars Skills Challenge.”

Free tickets to the tapings are available, while supplies last, by clicking here.

Related

‘American Ninja Warrior’ course a challenge to create in Las Vegas

UNLV graduate designed an ‘American Ninja Warrior’ obstacle

Las Vegan trained everyday to be on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ — VIDEO

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Giles Street and Ali Baba Lane