Las Vegas sports bettor breaks another ‘Jeopardy!’ record

Las Vegan James Holzhauer set the single-day record for “Jeopardy!” winnings on Tuesday. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

This is clearly getting out of hand.

James Holzhauer has set a new single-day “Jeopardy!” winnings record for the second time in a little more than a week.

Before the 34-year-old Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor set foot on the “Jeopardy!” stage, Roger Craig’s $77,000 had stood as the daily record since Sept. 19, 2010.

With his $131,127 haul on Wednesday’s show, Holzhauer has surpassed that mark four times in 10 games, including final totals of $89,158, $106,181 and $110,914.

His total winnings climbed to $697,787.

