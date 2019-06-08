See ‘American Ninja Warrior’ for free in Las Vegas

Tapings are scheduled June 18-24 across Las Vegas Boulevard from Luxor.

"American Ninja Warrior" finals in Las Vegas (Photo By: David Becker/NBC)

"American Ninja Warrior" in Las Vegas (Photo By: David Becker/NBC)

Mount Midoriyama is coming back to the Strip.

For the seventh time, Las Vegans can see the finals of “American Ninja Warrior” — for free.

Tapings are scheduled June 18-24 across Las Vegas Boulevard from Luxor.

The finals are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. June 18, 12:30 a.m., 2:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. June 19 and 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. June 20.

“American Ninja Warrior: U.S. vs. the World” tapes at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. June 20 and 12:30 and 2:30 a.m. June 21.

“American Ninja Warrior: All Star Teams Challenge” tapes at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. June 21 and 12:30 and 2:30 a.m. June 22.

The tapings conclude with “American Ninja Warrior: All Star Skills Challenge” at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. June 23 and 12:30 and 2:30 a.m. June 24.

Free tickets can only be claimed by clicking here.