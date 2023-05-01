89°F
Century Communities unveils Cadence neighborhoods

May 1, 2023 - 2:38 pm
 
Cadence continues to welcome families of all lifestyles and sizes with new home options available inside Century Communities’ Glenmore collections.

Homes inside Glenmore I start in the low $400,000s and offer single-story plans from 1,663 square feet to 2,301 square feet. Models in this collection offer up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths, making it the perfect space for family game nights.

Models inside Glenmore II also boast single-story floor plans, spanning 1,863 square feet to 2,301 square feet. Starting in the mid-$400,000s, homes in this collection feature up to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and ample living space for festive gatherings throughout the year.

Each of the six unique models offered in the collections provide thoughtful designs. Homebuyers can enjoy the seamless flow from the entry space into the bright, expansive great room, nook and kitchen areas, so friends and family don’t have to miss a moment together.

Models inside Glenmore I and II also provide an array of customizable options. Prospective homebuyers can enjoy personalizing their floor plan to fit their family’s unique needs. Those living in multi-generational households can enjoy the separate MultiGen option, with private bedroom, living space and bath.

Alongside this collection and the other Century Communities offerings, other options are available from fellow Cadence builders Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, Richmond American Homes, D.R. Horton and Woodside Homes.

Near shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreation, Cadence residents can soak up the sun throughout the year and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool, the newly opened Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants in the Water Street District.

Additional retail is in the works, including nine retailers — Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio, Wells Fargo and more — that will occupy a 16-acre space near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open this year.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers several features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 10th annual return of Fit4Mom, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms!

