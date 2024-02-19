54°F
Cordillera by Toll Brothers in Summerlin offers rooftop decks

February 19, 2024 - 8:37 am
 
One of the unique neighborhoods in the growing Summerlin West area features optional rooftop decks that overlook the Las Vegas Valley: Cordillera by Toll Brothers, located in the Redpoint Square district.

Offering three open-concept town home designs from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet of living space with attached two-car garages, Cordillera brought a new-home design for Toll Brothers to Las Vegas last year. The homes are priced from the high $500,000s to the mid-$600,000s.

Rooftop decks are available as a design option for all three floor plans — a highly desired feature and frequent bucket-list item in demand with homebuyers seeking an experiential lifestyle.

“Cordillera’s three-story rooftop decks are the ideal design feature to take advantage of Summerlin West’s elevated topography providing unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Valley,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Cordillera town homes are ideal for a variety of buyers, from young professionals to empty-nesters seeking minimal maintenance and a contemporary and open floor plan — in the spectacular setting of Summerlin West.”

Cordillera floor plans offer an abundance of natural light with expansive windows, entry courtyards and covered patios that extend living space and invite the outdoors in — a hallmark of Summerlin home designs.

Cordillera will have its own community pool with Summerlin’s robust amenity offerings, including hundreds of parks and miles of trails and proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Located west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square offer select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas. The Summerlin West area is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community open spaces.

Six parks and paseos are under planning and development in the area and scheduled for completion this year through 2025. The area’s nearness to the 215 Beltway makes it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere in the valley.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

