Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving

December 4, 2023 - 9:53 am
 
Las Vegas Aces team member and 2022 and 2023 WNBA Champion, Kiah Stokes, makes a ceremonial donation to The Giving Machine to mark Giving Tuesday at Downtown Summerlin. Assisting her is Summerlin Sam, the community’s mascot. (Downtown Summerlin)
Miracle Flights, a national nonprofit based in Las Vegas that provides free commercial airfare to children and families who need specialized medical care away from home, is hosting Lights for Flights, a special holiday activation featuring giant illuminated signs of inspirational words, perfect for Instagram-worthy photos. The lighted holiday signs are located throughout Downtown Summerlin through year-end. (Downtown Summerlin)
For every letter to Santa received at the Tri Pointe Homes Santa Chalet at Downtown Summerlin, Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin®, will donate $1 to the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. (Downtown Summerlin)

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin represent the season of giving, with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

The Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse by giving users an opportunity to purchase a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities via the swipe of a credit or debit card, returned to Downtown Summerlin this month where it remains through Jan. 1.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Aces team member and 2023 WNBA champion Kiah Stokes headlined an event to mark Giving Tuesday at the #LightTheWorld Giving Machine. Arriving in grand style with help from the Palo Verde marching band, Stokes made a ceremonial donation to “tip-off” the holiday giving season.

Las Vegans can make donations at The Giving Machine by purchasing items for local nonprofits that range from $5 to $250 and include staples such as groceries, eye exams and glasses, hygiene items, warm clothing and on-the-job training. For the global charities, items include chickens, goats, pigs, community wells, clubfoot braces and solar panels.

Local nonprofit beneficiaries this year include The Just One Project, Communities In Schools Southern Nevada, Baby’s Bounty and Opportunity Village. Global nonprofits include Church World Service, Clubfoot Solutions and WaterAid.

Now, in its sixth year, the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, started in 2017 and has raised more than $22 million for local and global charities. This year, the machines will be in 53 cities worldwide, including Las Vegas. Last year at Downtown Summerlin, $559,535 was donated by more than 18,000 visitors. Of that total, $342,532 was donated to support five local nonprofits, and $217,003 was donated to two global nonprofits.

The Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24 and presents the opportunity to support the work of Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, which provides free shoes, socks and other supplies to thousands of children in Las Vegas. For every letter to Santa received at the Tri Pointe Homes Santa Chalet, Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin, will donate $1 to the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation.

And returning this year is Lights for Flights — a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU.

The perfect holiday background for Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Las Vegas-based national nonprofit Miracle Flights, which provides free commercial flights to children who need aid to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities. Guests have an opportunity to donate to Miracle Flights through QR codes on each sign.

Now in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in over 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

THE LATEST
Merri Perry
LVR presents annual awards to top local Realtors
LVR

Las Vegas Realtors presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with immediate past President Brandon Roberts being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will help launch Team Rubicon TRades Acade ...
Wells Fargo helps train veterans to rebuild homes
Provided Content

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will fuel the creation of the Team Rubicon TRades Academy to address the need for credentialed contractors in communities nationwide.

Independence is developed by locally owned and Las Vegas-based homebuilder Touchstone Living. S ...
Touchstone Living opens town home community
Provided Content

A new home resort-style planned community is focused on making homeownership possible for first-time homebuyers. Prices start in the $200,000s.

Element 12
Cadence opens luxury apartment complex, Element 12
Provided Content

Cadence recently welcomed The Spanos Corp. to its growing list of builders with the Element 12 multifamily community. Element 12 includes modern, sleek resort-style amenities with several offerings for residents to enjoy.

Summerlin
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Provided Content

Five Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 20 remaining homes, and four neighborhoods are down to less than 20 percent of their total remaining home inventory. In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Summerlin has a number of public art installations throughout the master plan, including recent ...
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Provided Content

Summerlin features a growing number of public art installations that help to create a strong sense of place and build community pride while adding color and meaning to special spaces.

Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Lennar’s Reverie at Lake Las Vegas is streamlining the homebuying process with move-in ready homes and an easier way to save.

Downtown Summerlinis is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season ki ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2023 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the urban core of the Summerlin, is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season kicks off in November with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink on Nov. 17.

For the second year, the Southern Paiute and Culture District was a popular addition to the Sum ...
Summerlin recognizes Native American heritage month
Provided Content

In October, Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core, hosted the Southern Paiute and Culture District during the 27th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts.

