Downtown Summerlin features Tanager Echo

Recently named the winner of Urban Land Institute’s 2023 Placemaking Award in the Transformative Category, Suburban Division, Tanager Echo in Summerlin is a 294-unit wrap-style multifamily apartment community.

Tanager Echo is a 294-unit Summerlin luxury apartment community. It features new-urban architectural design and offers open floor plans that range from 566 square feet to 2,632 square feet, including a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, all within walking distance of dining, shops and entertainment and the Las Vegas Ballpark. (Summerlin)

Tanager Echo, the newest for-rent luxury apartment building in Downtown Summerlin, is helping to meet demand for more experiential living, making it easy to travel with reduced home maintenance and surrounded by abundant on-site amenities.

Located within walking distance of dining, shopping, entertainment and sports, including adjacency to Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators and City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, Tanager Echo offers residents an unmatched vibrant lifestyle.

Recently named the winner of Urban Land Institute’s 2023 Placemaking Award in the Transformative Category, Suburban Division, Tanager Echo is a 294-unit wrap-style multifamily apartment community that features a striking new-urban architectural design and offers open floor plans that range from 566 square feet to 2,632 square-feet, including a mix of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences — along with corner penthouse units that encapsulate views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the Las Vegas Strip.

The building surrounds a 455-space parking garage complete with electric vehicle charging stations allowing tenants direct parking access to their floor of residence while also ensuring the parking structure does not interfere with the ambiance of the surrounding area.

“Tanager Echo’s award-winning design and rich, active lifestyle is proving popular not only with young professionals but also empty nesters seeking a return to carefree, vibrant living,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “Tanager Echo’s Downtown Summerlin location is unrivaled, putting dining, shopping, entertainment and sports within steps of the front door. For those who prefer to rent, Tanager Echo’s striking design, abundant amenities and location can’t be beat.”

With a variety of floor plans, some of the Tanager Echo residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens with islands that offer discerning cooks an inspirational setting with stainless-steel appliances, premium sleek hardwood cabinetry, modern quartz countertops and designer backsplashes. Wood-inspired flooring throughout brings a sense of contemporary elegance. Spacious closets provide extra storage space, and each unit includes an in-home washer and dryer. Plus, select residences include spacious furnishable patios and/or balconies. All residences come equipped with Latch smart locks, Nest thermostats and Cox Quick Connect Wi-Fi.

Tanager Echo boasts significant common area space that is dedicated to on-site amenities including collaborative co-working space, a sports lounge with multiple sports simulator options and a boutique-style pool with cabanas, lounge seating and a grilling area. An adjacent spa suite features a tanning room, sauna and a massage room. The top-floor sky lounge has an unrivaled view of the Las Vegas Strip. The pet-friendly community also includes an on-site pet spa and pet park. Located in the highly walkable and bike-friendly Downtown Summerlin, Tanager Echo includes ample bike storage and a bicycle repair room.

Tanager Echo is a non-smoking community and has achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Development (LEED) Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. For more information, visit livetanagerecho.com.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.