Future Ascaya residents relocate from Southern California

Southern Nevada is a respite from traffic, high cost of living and overcrowding, says one Southern California couple that recently purchased two home sites in Ascaya. The luxury residential community in Henderson has welcomed many new residents from California who are finding the mountainside community a perfect place to relocate.

Bill and Cindy Clune purchased two home sites in Ascaya. (Ascaya)

Southern Nevada is a respite from traffic, high cost of living and overcrowding, says one Southern California couple that recently bought two homesites in Ascaya.

The luxury residential community in Henderson has welcomed many new residents from California who are finding the mountainside community a perfect place to relocate.

“Ascaya is located in one of the best-designed communities in Southern Nevada — Henderson — which has well-planned roads, trails, schools and amenities,” said Darin Marques, Ascaya sales manager.

That’s what persuaded Bill and Cindy Clune to make the decision to relocate to Ascaya.

“We’d always enjoyed Las Vegas as a getaway spot, and here we have this fresh new community nearby we didn’t even know about,” Bill Clune said.

After a lifetime in Temecula, California, the recently retired couple decided to make a change.

“Add on some additional perks — like no income tax and amazing traffic compared to California — and we were sold,” he said.

The couple explored Henderson before making a commitment and immediately knew they had found home.

“Everything here is so new and nice, the streets are clean, there’s no graffiti, and everyone is friendly,” Cindy Clune said. Since relocating, the couple has persuaded several others to make the move, too. “Our daughter now lives just a few blocks away.”

The couple sought contrast from their Mediterranean-inspired home in California, embracing the community’s commitment to desert contemporary architecture.

Working with renowned architect CJ Hoogland, who designed the first Inspiration Home to sell at Ascaya, the Clunes’ new two-story residence will include a unique spiral-curved staircase visible from the entrance, a one-of-a-kind pool in the backyard, and a stunning tile motif flowing from the interior onto the rear patio. Massive windows will flank the walls, maximizing views from all angles inside.

The Clunes said they took a practical, collaborative approach to custom homebuilding, ensuring they had the right people in place at all steps.

“We’ve never built a home from the ground up before, and it’s been helpful to have great advisers helping us understand the process,” Bill Clune said. They interviewed six different architects before selecting Hoogland. Then they chose interior designer Stephanie King to achieve a distinct look and feel for the home’s furnishings and accent pieces.

Though awaiting move-in, Bill and Cindy Clune have engrossed themselves in Ascaya living. They regularly participate in community events at Club Ascaya, which will be the site of their daughter’s wedding. Of their new neighbors, Bill Clune said, “we’re all building together, which is helping us get to know each other. Having everyone in the same boat is amazing.”

Bill and Cindy Clune are getting to know their new city as they regularly explore local amenities. Among their favorite nearby dining options is Gaetano’s Ristorante.

Owned by Gaetano Palmeri, a recognized California restaurateur-turned-Henderson-transplant, the local restaurant has become a delectable hangout for the Clunes and their friends. “If you’re a foodie, there’s no better place than Henderson,” Bill Clune said.

The couple say they see exciting growth coming to Southern Nevada and, coming from a manufacturing background, are excited about the new industries moving to the city and the enjoyment of their retirement to its fullest. Altogether, the couple exemplifies a life that many relocating transplants can experience upon moving to Henderson.

Ascaya is a growing custom-home community in Henderson, on terraced mountain homesites rising nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley.

Nestled in the desert landscape, the collection of 313 estate sites boasts one of the unique living experiences in the area. Henderson has repeatedly been named one of the top cities in America to live in and was recently ranked by Forbes as the sixth-fastest growing city in America. For more information, visit ascaya.com.