Juhl high-rise is all about design

Sleek, contemporary design with a cool, urban vibe – check. Flexible floor plans with a myriad of options — check. An unbeatable location in the center of it all – check. A vibrant dining and nightlife scene steps from the front door – check. Resort-style amenities on property – check.

If all that is on your dream home wish list, read on about Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas. Juhl’s 130 floor plans are one of a kind, with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Features, such as private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and upgraded fixtures and surfaces, all combine to create the community’s distinctive design aesthetic and chic vibe – starting with every home.

While Juhl’s options are endless, here are just a few tantalizing floor plans. Consider a contemporary, studio, or a one-bedroom residence, stylishly designed with an open concept floor plan and spanning 735 square feet. Starting at $228,900, it offers floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light and deliver classic Vegas views. A second glam-inspired option spans 1,315 square feet and offers two bedrooms, two baths and a private balcony, priced from $386,900.

For added wow, Juhl’s shared spaces, including the community’s resort-style pool, movie theatre and the Canvas Grill, an outdoor entertainment area, were recently refreshed by Atlanta-based Lee Bryan Interior Design. Bryan’s creative vision is evident in the little, but important, touches throughout the property — from modern light fixtures to eye-catching furniture and cutting-edge materials that create bright, comfortable living and entertaining areas unique to each floor plan.

And if a fun and full lifestyle is also on your wish list, Juhl is calling your name. Within walking distance are more than 150-plus restaurants, bars, popular nightlife spots, museums and attractions. And, thanks to Juhl’s own lifestyle director, you’ll enjoy a full calendar of resident-exclusive activities and gatherings that turn neighbors into friends. It’s like having your own director of fun. From dining experiences at nearby popular eateries, scavenger bingo during First Friday; comedy nights and even a classic cocktail class from a master mixologist, there’s something for everyone.

For added convenience, Juhl has its own promenade of retail and neighborhood services on the ground floor. Making everyday life at Juhl easy are the area’s only 24-hour CrossFit; Greens &Proteins, a modern, family-friendly café with a healthy twist; Classic Jewel, a cocktail lounge featuring a relaxed Vegas glamour vibe; Get a Haircut, a classic rock-themed barber shop; and the Downtown Corner Store, a neighborhood convenience store.

Juhl’s lifestyle events also give residents the opportunity to explore some of their own community’s luxury amenities. Life at Juhl is like an every-day “staycation” created by the community’s upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, al fresco movie theatre, two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views, and tenth floor Vino Deck. Even the community’s upgraded lobby and co-working spaces cater to Juhl’s many professional residents.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl sales center is located at 353 E Bonneville Ave. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.