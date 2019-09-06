103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Juhl showcases Residence No. 762

Provided Content
September 6, 2019 - 4:29 pm
 

If you’ve been waiting for that wow factor, this is it. Residence No. 762 at Juhl, an iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, is calling you home.

This sleek one-bedroom, two-bath luxury loft condominium boasts 1,222 square feet with a flexible, open floor plan complemented by soaring 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the resort pool and a large, private terrace with awe-inspiring views.

Featuring architecturally distinct industrial touches, this high-rise home exemplifies the cool, urban vibe of downtown where fabulous restaurants, electrifying nightlife and trend-setting arts are within walking distance of your front door. Best of all, residence No. 762 is ready for immediate occupancy.

Awash in natural light, this spacious home includes a generous living area, featuring the beauty of tile floors that have the look and feel of hardwood. With its limitless design flexibility, you can bring your own unique flair to this urbane space.

The modern kitchen — with quartz countertops and custom backsplashes — is ideal for weekly food prep or late-night snacking.The adjoining dining area is roomy enough to make entertaining a breeze. The airy dining area flows seamlessly into an optional den area with terrace entrance — perfect for a home office, watching TV or offering restful slumber to an occasional overnight guest.

A haven for relaxation and taking in scenic views from the private terrace, the chic master suite boasts a large walk-in closet for all your storage needs. The stylish master bath features porcelain tile and quartz countertops, a double vanity, private water closet and shower/oversized soaking tub combination.

Not only is your new Juhl home beautiful, it’s environmentally smart, with Nest Smart Thermostat, customized blackout window treatments and low-emission window glass.

When you call Juhl home, you will have access to on-site amenities and services that surpass resort-style living, including dedicated concierge, 24-hour security, monthly lifestyle events, two-story fitness center with Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, summer kitchens and grilling stations, alfresco movie theater, a 10th-floor wine and viewing deck, electric car charging stations and much more. The Promenade at Juhl also gives you direct access to shopping and dining right on the ground floor of your community.

Not far from Juhl is The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, offering world-class entertainment, and the vibrant 18b Arts District bustling with hip galleries and interesting meet-up places. Some of the city’s most popular restaurants and eateries are just around the corner from your new home, not to mention the city’s best nightlife spots.

Residence No. 762 is offered at $398,900, and for a limited time, buyers can enjoy one-year, pre-paid homeowners association fees through September. Juhl is at 353 Bonneville Ave. For more information, contact Juhl’s on-site condominium specialists: Taya at taya@juhllv.com; Tracy at tracy@juhllv.com or by phone at 702-766-8839.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pardee Homes is introducing the new Plan Six at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in Su ...
Pardee to debut new modern floor plan in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pardee Homes has introduced a new floor plan at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, where the collection of six modern floor plans are priced from approximately the high $600,000s.

Laurel Place, a new Beazer Homes neighborhood in Henderson, will hold a grand opening Saturday, ...
Beazer to open Henderson community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes has announced another community coming to Henderson. Laurel Place, a 7.28-acre single-family home community under development, will provide an amenity-rich lifestyle to its residents.

Kids battling cancer honored at Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Provided Content

Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race — and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at the Mountain’s Edge.

Joe Van Dusen, a commercial airline pilot, enjoys the view from his balcony at Juhl, a loft-sty ...
Airline pilot puts down roots at Juhl
Provided Content

Joe VanDusen, a pilot for a major airline, is a globetrotter by trade but loves hanging his cap at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, where he has lived since May.

Ballparkdigest.com named Las Vegas Ballpark the Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators ...
Las Vegas Ballpark; Aviators win major awards
Provided Content

This season saw major changes for professional baseball in Las Vegas, and those accomplishments were recognized in the 2019 year-end awards from ballparkdigest.com , with Las Vegas Ballpark named Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators named Team of the Year.

Pardee Homes’ Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas has a limited number of move-in-ready homes. (Par ...
Pardee Homes showcases Cirrus in southwest
Provided Content

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cirrus, a new Pardee Homes neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas. Cirrus offers four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $300,000s.

Neighborhoods in Henderson and Las Vegas will kick off the Toll Brothers National Sales Event o ...
Toll Brothers to hold national sales event
Provided Content

Toll Brothers kicks off its National Sales Event on Sept. 7. The event runs through Sept. 29 in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Santa Rosa by Lennar in The Paseos village has four town homes ready for immediate move-in. (Su ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers 154 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in this fall, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opened a new retirement community in Henderson, offering indepe ...
Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opens in Henderson
Provided Content

Resort Lifestyle Communities, a national leader in senior living, opened Cactus Valley Retirement Resort, a new retirement community in Henderson, offering independent living for adults 55 and older.