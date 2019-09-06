Juhl showcases Residence No. 762

Awash in natural light, this spacious home includes a generous living area, featuring the beauty of tile floors that have the look and feel of hardwood. With limitless design flexibility you can bring your own unique flair to this urbane space.

Residence No. 762 at Juhl is a one-bedroom, two-bath, luxury loft condominium that is listed at $398,900. (Juhl)

If you’ve been waiting for that wow factor, this is it. Residence No. 762 at Juhl, an iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, is calling you home.

This sleek one-bedroom, two-bath luxury loft condominium boasts 1,222 square feet with a flexible, open floor plan complemented by soaring 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the resort pool and a large, private terrace with awe-inspiring views.

Featuring architecturally distinct industrial touches, this high-rise home exemplifies the cool, urban vibe of downtown where fabulous restaurants, electrifying nightlife and trend-setting arts are within walking distance of your front door. Best of all, residence No. 762 is ready for immediate occupancy.

Awash in natural light, this spacious home includes a generous living area, featuring the beauty of tile floors that have the look and feel of hardwood. With its limitless design flexibility, you can bring your own unique flair to this urbane space.

The modern kitchen — with quartz countertops and custom backsplashes — is ideal for weekly food prep or late-night snacking.The adjoining dining area is roomy enough to make entertaining a breeze. The airy dining area flows seamlessly into an optional den area with terrace entrance — perfect for a home office, watching TV or offering restful slumber to an occasional overnight guest.

A haven for relaxation and taking in scenic views from the private terrace, the chic master suite boasts a large walk-in closet for all your storage needs. The stylish master bath features porcelain tile and quartz countertops, a double vanity, private water closet and shower/oversized soaking tub combination.

Not only is your new Juhl home beautiful, it’s environmentally smart, with Nest Smart Thermostat, customized blackout window treatments and low-emission window glass.

When you call Juhl home, you will have access to on-site amenities and services that surpass resort-style living, including dedicated concierge, 24-hour security, monthly lifestyle events, two-story fitness center with Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, summer kitchens and grilling stations, alfresco movie theater, a 10th-floor wine and viewing deck, electric car charging stations and much more. The Promenade at Juhl also gives you direct access to shopping and dining right on the ground floor of your community.

Not far from Juhl is The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, offering world-class entertainment, and the vibrant 18b Arts District bustling with hip galleries and interesting meet-up places. Some of the city’s most popular restaurants and eateries are just around the corner from your new home, not to mention the city’s best nightlife spots.

Residence No. 762 is offered at $398,900, and for a limited time, buyers can enjoy one-year, pre-paid homeowners association fees through September. Juhl is at 353 Bonneville Ave. For more information, contact Juhl’s on-site condominium specialists: Taya at taya@juhllv.com; Tracy at tracy@juhllv.com or by phone at 702-766-8839.