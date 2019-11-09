61°F
Las Vegas parklike property has private well

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
November 8, 2019 - 7:39 pm
 

Brett Myer’s tenacity paid off.

Searching for a private oasis in the desert, Myer spent years casually searching for his ideal property. Using Google Maps to search across the valley, Myer sought a rare commodity in the Vegas market.

“I was looking for something that had a lot of land,” Myer said. “And was relatively secluded. It was very tough to find.”

His search led him to the right property, a private gated oasis on the north side of the valley at 9840 Dorrell Lane. But unfortunately, it was the wrong time.

“I found the house the first time it was for sale,” Myer said about finding it in 2015. “And it was sold before I got a chance to jump on it.”

He resumed his search, and three years later the property came back on the market.

“That’s when I decided to purchase it,” Myer, who ended his multiyear search by purchasing the property earlier this year, said: “The entire time I looked, I couldn’t find anything else like it. The whole property made me fall in love with it.”

The 3,107-square-foot, single-story home is on 2.1 acres of flourishing flowers, trees, gardens and 5,500 square feet of lawn.

“The uniqueness of the property is the outside,” Myer said “That was the reason why I bought it, was how private it is and how green. It’s like a forest in the middle of Vegas. I haven’t seen any other place like it.”

The exterior showcases astounding beauty and diversity of plant species including magnolia trees, fig trees, roses, Iris, apricot and guava trees, flowering vines, birds of paradise and other citrus trees. Mature pink flowering oleander trees surround the perimeter of the property.

“It looks like the garden in Bellagio,” Myer said. “There are very unique plants and trees for this environment and most of it is low-maintenance.”

A large greenhouse provides regulated climate control to grow other fruits and vegetables. Myer said when he originally looked at the property the previous owner was growing Thai peppers, strawberries, raspberries and watermelon.

The spalike backyard showcases a 20,000-gallon salt-converted pool with motorized cover, screened cabana/pool room, outdoor kitchen surrounded by mature trees and greenery.

“It’s like you’re sitting at one of the major hotels,” Myer said about the pool deck. “But you’re the only one there. It’s wonderful.”

The side of the home features a putting green hitting toward the 40-yard tee.

The entire property is fenced, only accessed by a motorized private gate. A long driveway lined with eucalyptus trees lead to the home, set back from the road.

“You come through the gate,” Myer said, “and you’re in your private world. It’s so quiet.”

According to Myer, the lavish surroundings attract a unique assortment of wildlife including colorful birds, quail, rabbits and lizards.

“To me it’s awesome,” Myer said about the wildlife. “You don’t have that in a normal neighborhood in Vegas.”

The entry into the expansive front courtyard traverses under an expansive arch lined with a prolific flowering vine that produces bright, vibrant flowers.

The magnificent residence is graced by high ceilings and walls of windows for gazing at the rich exterior from multiple vantages. The immaculate interior features three bedrooms including a private master suite, formal dining and living areas. All rooms have access to the exterior grounds.

The foyer opens to an office/library with custom built-ins on one side and the home’s formal dining on the other. Large picture windows frame the dining area and provide unobstructed views of the Strip. Incorporating large format tile and white crown molding, the home’s generous living space is a perfect setting for entertaining.

The recently renovated gourmet kitchen serves as a culinary inspiration with granite counters, large center island, professional-grade appliances including double ovens, gray cabinetry and an intimate eating nook surrounded by large picture windows. The bank of windows provides streams of natural light as well as incredible views of the lush exterior.

Within the private master bedroom retreat are hardwood flooring, crown molding and access to an outside patio. The room’s luxurious bath showcases a stone-encased bath and walk-in shower, dual sinks and dark wood cabinetry.

Myer estimates he spent more than $50,000 freshening up the interior with paint and new crown molding in the main living area and master bedroom and installing a new roof, appliances and bathroom fixtures. He also changed out the water filtration system and rebuilt the pool pump.

“I had help for most of it,” Myer said. “I found an awesome handyman.”

Energy savings are another unique feature of the expansive property, using resources such as solar panels.

“For the most part, it generates what it uses,” Myer said. “Credits are banked and offset any bill that you have.”

A private domestic well provides all the water and irrigation. According to Myer, he receives a small bill from the water authority annually to keep the permit active.

“You have full access to use water from the well,” Myer said. “It serves one property. The well is 750 feet deep and naturally filtered.”

The property doesn’t have a homeowners association and is equestrian zoned.

“This space to me feels so unlimited,” Myer said. “You could do anything you imagine or want with the property.”

A recent life change is forcing Myer, the vice president of Investments and Research at The Investment Counsel Co., to sell his beloved and long-sought-after property.

It is listed for $1.16 million through Lee M. Riseman, Realtor with Luxury Estates International. According to Riseman, less than 2 percent of homes on the market offer a similar size landscaped lot.

The property has had six owners including Myer, according to the Clark County Assessor’s website. It appears to have been sold originally as a 5-acre lot but later subdivided.

“This is a wonderful property,” Myer said. “It’s so bittersweet. I’m excited for the next person to take advantage of all it has to offer. I hope they love it as much as I love it.”

