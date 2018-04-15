Luxury apartment complex Dune to host grand opening event April 26

WestCorp Management Group, alongside its client Nevada West Partners, has announced the opening of Dune, a luxury apartment community near St. Rose Parkway and Jeffreys Street in Henderson. The 398-unit, ultra-modern community is now open for residents and celebrating its grand opening April 26.

Dune

The lobby. (WestCorp Management Group)

Dune, a Henderson luxury complex, offers a coffee café. (WestCorp Management Group)

Dune’s apartment homes range from carriage to three-bedroom units. (WestCorp Management Group)

Dune, a luxury apartment in Henderson, will hold its grand opening April 26. (WestCorp Management Group)

The kitchens have wood laminate flooring, dark wood kitchen cabinetry and quartz countertops. (WestCorp Management Group)

WestCorp served as a partner to Dune’s owner Nevada West Partners in its design, marketing, business, lease up and management processes. Nevada West is the largest apartment development firm in Southern Nevada.

Dune’s apartment homes range from carriage to three-bedroom units. Rents for one-bedroom units start at $1,174 per month. They feature 50-inch flat-screen televisions, stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring, dark wood kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and baths and large private balconies.

Dune’s in-home features are complemented by a variety of resort-style amenities, including resort and sunbathing pools with poolside retreat cabanas, a movie theater, a library, a café serving Starbucks coffee, a dog park and pet stations and a full 24/7 fitness center complete with group classes and virtual trainer.

“Our work with new communities involves creating both a style and a brand that will leave a meaningful impression on the community’s future residents,” said Emily McCann, vice president of marketing and training at WestCorp Management Group. “With Dune, we worked directly with the development team to design a final product that would really resonate with today’s renter.”

Beyond its involvement in the development of Dune, the management firm is responsible for hiring the on-site management team, staffing the leasing office and managing maintenance issues and requests.

“We spend a lot of time putting a plan together to best achieve our developers’ goals, whether they are based on price, speed or even financing,” McCann said. “For this to best happen, it’s very important that everything is in place before the property opens.”

With more than a decade of experience delivering success on a variety of multifamily properties, WestCorp Management Group has developed a reputation for success, with more Southern Nevada communities in development. WestCorp is in the design, development and branding phases of six additional properties for Nevada West and has projects underway with two other multifamily developers. Altogether, WestCorp anticipates producing between 2,000 and 2,500 new units in the Southern Nevada market within the next 12 months.

Potential Dune residents are invited to visit the community’s grand opening event on April 26 from 4-7 p.m., The event is open to the public and will feature entertainment, refreshments and tours of the new units. Dune is at 3080 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. The leasing office can also be reached at 702-819-8754, and more information can be found at dunelv.com.

Since its inception in 2007, WestCorp Management Group has grown to provide management and related property management services for more than 16,000 units throughout the country.

WestCorp has developed a flexible, detail-oriented and customer-focused approach to property management. For information on WestCorp Management Group and its communities, visit westcorpmg.com.