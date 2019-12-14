Luxury awaits you on the 20th floor of One Las Vegas

With an enviable South Las Vegas Boulevard address, One Las Vegas, a luxury high-rise twin-tower condo community is sure to enthrall. The stunning contemporary features, spacious open floor plan and gorgeous views of residence No. 2004 make this home a must-see, and best of all, it’s ready for immediate occupancy.

With an enviable South Las Vegas Boulevard address, One Las Vegas, a luxury high-rise twin-tower condo community is sure to enthrall. The stunning contemporary features, spacious open floor plan and gorgeous views of residence No. 2004 make this home a must-see, and best of all, it’s ready for immediate occupancy.

With easy access to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway, McCarran International Airport and proximity to the future Virgin high-speed train that will connect Las Vegas to Southern California, One Las Vegas boasts a location that’s hard to beat. Not only is it the gateway to the best entertainment, sports, restaurants and shopping that Las Vegas has to offer, its proximity to the airport is ideal for those who travel frequently for work or pleasure.

A dream come true for sports lovers, your new One Las Vegas condominium home is minutes from the new NFL Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders. And the excitement of T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights, is a mere eight-minute drive. Shopping is a breeze at nearby Town Square, while the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip is moments from your front door. For running quick errands or lingering over a lazy Sunday brunch, the neighborhood offers an array of casual restaurants and shops to meet your everyday shopping needs.

Located on the 20th floor of One Las Vegas, residence No. 2004 is part of the Wellington Hills Collection. This 2,098-square-foot luxury condominium features three bedrooms, 3½ baths and a sprawling open floor plan with contemporary finishes at every turn.

The inviting openness of the spacious living and dining areas is enriched by 10-foot ceilings and expansive windows that frame dramatic panoramic views. An abundance of natural light accentuates the beauty of tile floors that have the look and feel of hardwood. Oversized private balconies measuring nearly 200 square-feet are perfect for a quiet evening respite or expanding indoor living outdoors.

Family and friends will gather, share a meal or simply chat the night away in the custom-designed open kitchen. Adjacent to the great room, this modern kitchen is a chef’s dream featuring an abundance of preparation space, tile backsplash and contemporary cabinets, in addition to General Electric stainless-steel appliances.

Nothing says luxury like a lavish master bedroom suite and spa-like bath. Cozy up in the intimate seating area or enjoy a morning coffee on the private balcony. The relaxing atmosphere of the airy master bath, with modern cabinets, is perfect for relishing private moments in the large soaking tub or lingering in the more than generous walk-in glass-enclosed shower. The oversized walk-in closet has plenty of storage space. A second bedroom with private bath is ideal for guests, while a third room is the perfect home office or extra bedroom.

As a resident of One Las Vegas, you’ll experience a life full of unparalleled luxury services including 24-hour full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, tennis court, movie theater, massage room, dog parks and sports lounge.

Residence No. 2004 is offered at $699,900. For more information, contact condominium specialists Renee Moses or Traci Martin at 702-405-9020.