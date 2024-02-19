Marble Mesa at Lake Las Vegas offers quick move-in homes

Lake Las Vegas is ready for spring. Dozens of new-home communities are blooming with special offers and quick-move-in homes, including several available at Marble Mesa by Richmond American Homes. The intimate collection of just 84 single-story homes is nearing its last available homes, with some ready-for-move-in in as little as 30 to 60 days.

“The big game usually marks the start of our busy season for home sales, not just in Lake Las Vegas but throughout Southern Nevada,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas. “If you want to take advantage of this beautiful lakeside community, I encourage you to check out our new home opportunities while they are still available.”

Marble Mesa has been one of Lake Las Vegas’ most popular single-story collections recently, with just a select few homesites remaining before its final phase release. Plans ranging in size from 1,740 square feet to 2,150 square feet offer up to four bedrooms, up to three baths and two-car garages.

“We also have special financing programs available — often at lower than market rates — for qualified buyers,” said Nicole Bloom, division president for Richmond American Homes. Financing options are offered through Richmond American’s lender, HomeAmerican Mortgage.

Marble Mesa’s quick move-in homes are offered in a variety of floor plans with popular options and color schemes. The homes will be ready for move-in within the next 30 to 60 days with prices starting in the low $600,000s.

“All of our quick move-in homes also have a refrigerator, washer and dryer included, in addition to gourmet kitchen packages with stainless-steel appliances, upgraded carpet at bedrooms, upgraded ceramic tile, covered patios and many more upgrades worth thousands. It’s easier than ever to move to the perfect home at Lake Las Vegas,” Bloom said.

Among the plans available for quick move-in at Marble Mesa are Anika and Sarah plans, which are shown as model homes. The plans are 1,740 square feet and 2,150 square feet in size, respectively.

The Anika offers a farm house design with three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. This open-floor plan features a spacious layout with 10-foot ceilings throughout and offers some of the most sought-after features in residential design, including generous walk-in closets, an owner’s suite, open-concept kitchen and stainless-steel appliances.

The Sarah is a ranch-style home with up to four bedrooms, up to three baths, a two-car garage and covered patio. The expansive 2,150-square-foot layout is the community’s largest available floor plan, featuring a quiet study, private owner’s suite, dining nook and interior fire features.

Both model homes include gourmet kitchens with walk-in pantries, apron-front sinks, maple cabinetry, French-door refrigerators and tile backsplash. Each floor plan also showcases an extended cover patio, quartz countertops, security system, home theater package and several appliance and flooring upgrades.

“Marble Mesa is perfect for those looking to put down roots in a resort-style community like Lake Las Vegas,” Bloom said.

The neighborhood is minutes away from resort-style amenities including pickleball courts at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, an award-winning golf course and academy, water sports and miles of hiking and walking trails throughout the surrounding mountain ranges. At the heart of the community, residents can enjoy dining, retail services, outdoor recreation and live entertainment.

Marble Mesa is at 36 Honeymoon Drive in Henderson. Its sales office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Friday, when it opens at noon. Stop by to find your new home at Lake Las Vegas, or call the Marble Mesa sales office at 702-905-4401 for more information. More information can be found online at richmondamerican.com/las-vegas.

Lake Las Vegas surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

For more information on all new home communities, visitlakelasvegas.com/new-homes.