One Las Vegas releases The Penthouse Collection — VIDEO

June 19, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

It’s hard to think of a modern luxury that hasn’t been included in One Las Vegas’ newly upgraded Penthouse Collection, which includes three prestigious 20th-floor residences ranging in size from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet and featuring expansive windows and balconies to maximize views.

Meticulous attention has been paid to every detail in these prominent Las Vegas Boulevard South contemporary luxury condominiums to create a celebration of beauty and style. With soaring 10-foot ceilings, open floor plans and expansive windows, these modern, bright and spacious residences offer spectacular views of the valley, Strip and mountains.

And, the location doesn’t get any better. Located minutes from the Strip, One Las Vegas is near Town Center, offering shopping, dining and entertainment. Best of all, One Las Vegas is minutes from the excitement of Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. For the ultimate in convenience, One Las Vegas is close to I-15 and the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport.

“Currently. One Las Vegas is more than 90 percent sold,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital, whose company owns multiple high-rise condo towers in Las Vegas, including One Las Vegas. “Astute buyers and those who are financially savvy know these times, though challenging, actually present a great opportunity to buy real estate when interest rates are at unprecedented lows and the value of a comfortable and luxurious home has become even more important. To meet the demand, we’re pleased to have just completed upgrades on three One Las Vegas penthouses.”

Recent upgrades making these sky-high condominium homes in demand among discerning buyers include new custom kitchens and baths, double-wall ovens, Samsung smart appliances, Daltile polished countertops, large-format porcelain tile flooring and wet bar with wine fridge.

The largest penthouse is the White Throne Mountain residence spanning 2,857 square feet with abundant windows and three extraordinary private terraces blending indoor and outdoor living and accessed from an expansive great room, luxurious master bedroom and large inviting guest room.

With three bedrooms plus den and 3½ baths, the penthouse features a modern gourmet kitchen, separate dining area and private den. The serene master bedroom suite with oversized walk-in closet features a five-piece modern spa-like bath with walk-in glass-enclosed shower, large soaking tub and a private water closet. A second bedroom with private bath features a Jack-and-Jill closet, and the third bedroom is ideal for family and guests. The White Throne Mountain Penthouse No. 2022 is priced at $1,299,900.

With three bedrooms plus den and three baths, the Windermere Hills offers a 2,458-square-foot open floor plan that includes new porcelain tile flooring and an upgraded and spacious kitchen with waterfall island. The penthouse features three balconies with perfect mountain views. The bright and spacious living and adjacent dining areas offer soaring 10-foot ceilings and expansive windows.

The large master bedroom suite with private entrance includes an oversized walk-in closet and a five-piece, spa-like bath. A second en suite bedroom is a perfect guest or extended family bedroom. A third bedroom is ideal for a game or craft room. The Windermere Hills Penthouse No. 2012 is an extraordinary value at $799,900.

Valued priced at $499,900, the Hayford Peak Penthouse Residence No. 2015, features two bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living space with dramatic views framed by expansive windows and a large balcony accessible from the spacious great room and master bedroom. In the heart of the home is the custom-designed upgraded open gourmet kitchen. Flowing from the kitchen is a sprawling great room perfect for family gatherings. A luxurious master bedroom suite features abundant closets, and the spa-inspired bath includes a private water closet. The second bedroom is spacious and includes a private bath.

One Las Vegas offers luxury services including 24-hour full-service concierge, two-story fitness center, resort pool, tennis court, massage room and dog parks.

For more information, call 702-405-9020 or visit us online at theonelv.com. The sales center is open by appointment only.

With interior designs and decor by celebrity designer Bobby Berk, the Nova Ridge Plan Four mode ...
Move-in-ready designer Pardee model homes available
Pardee Homes is offering rare opportunities to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Stonegate by KB Home is one of two neighborhoods in the village of South Square, offering the u ...
Summerlin showcases South Square village
Two neighborhoods in the village of South Square offer the ultimate in convenience with a Summerlin address. Among the master-planned community’s newest neighborhoods are Stonegate by KB Home and Trilogy by Shea Homes. Located just off the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive, South Square is near major retail and the thriving Gardens Plaza, home to a variety of neighborhood services, including popular coffee shops and restaurants. With proximity to the Beltway, getting anywhere in the valley from South Square is easy and quick.

Downtown Las Vegas apartment complex, shareDOWNTOWN, will begin to lease its first units this m ...
Downtown apartment complex to open this month
Opening later this month, shareDOWNTOWN — a brand new apartment complex that pairs a vibrant, stylish urban lifestyle with relaxing, personal spaces in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District — has released the first 16 units for leasing and is offering a limited time, early-bird move-in special of just $199, a savings of more than $900 (with approved credit).

Las Vegas architect Michael Gardner said luxury home design is turning bathrooms into resort-li ...
The bathroom is evolving into a spa
As people continue to spend more and more time inside their houses, it has become overwhelmingly clear how important some rooms are to the overall design and function of the home. In early 2020, architects and interior designers predicted that the dual-purpose bathroom would become one of the hottest residential design trends of the year — one that has grown in popularity amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Homeowners Krutika and Mayur Shah give high marks to Pardee Homes in a customer satisfaction su ...
Pardee gets top rating from homebuyers
The Southern Nevada Division of Pardee Homes continues to receive high scores for excellence in customer service from homebuyers surveyed by a national consumer research company focusing on customer satisfaction, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Foxtail, one of two neighborhoods by Pulte Homes in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is ...
Pulte opens Foxtail in Summerlin
Foxtail, one of two neighborhoods by Pulte Homes in the village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is now open and actively selling. Featuring two collections of single-story and two-story homes, Foxtail offers six unique floor plans in a location close to schools, shopping and recreation within an award-winning community.

Cadence showcases a Toll Brothers neighborhood with homes that feature outdoor living spaces. ( ...
Cadence reports online and foot traffic as ‘brisk’
In the past couple months, while spending the majority of time at home, some future homebuyers may have used this time to evaluate and research the possibility of homeownership. Not only flexibility, but the financial benefit is something attractive to many.

This move-in-ready home at Paragon Lofts features three-stories with two large bedroom suites, ...
Paragon Life Builders offers move-in-ready homes
After many families put their plans for a new home on hold during the pandemic, buyers are coming back to the market this summer. With low interest rates and the city gradually reopening, June 2020 will likely see a rise in home sales for Las Vegas, said Mo Seebeck, co-founder of Paragon Life Builders. His company has quick move-in homes ready within 30 days.

This new luxury home in Southern Highlands has listed for $3 million. (Coldwell Banker Premier ...
New luxury Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
A brand new, single-story estate is now available in the guard-gated community of The Estates at Southern Highlands. This 8,000-square-foot, ultra-modern residence features five bedrooms, seven baths, media room, split finished five-car garage and captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining. Perched above the city’s most exclusive private golf course, this luxury residence is entirely one of a kind.

Plan Two by Pardee Homes in the Arden neighborhood at Inspirada in West Henderson features a ho ...
Pardee helps you build your own corner office
Working from home has been a necessity for many professionals in the past few months, and now you can move up to your own corner office in a new Pardee home, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.