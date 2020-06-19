One Las Vegas releases The Penthouse Collection — VIDEO

It’s hard to think of a modern luxury that hasn’t been included in One Las Vegas’ newly upgraded Penthouse Collection, which currently includes three prestigious 20th floor residences ranging in size from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet and featuring expansive windows and balconies to maximize views.

One Las Vegas has debuted its newly upgraded Penthouse Collection, which currently includes three prestigious 20th floor residences. (One Las Vegas)

It’s hard to think of a modern luxury that hasn’t been included in One Las Vegas’ newly upgraded Penthouse Collection, which includes three prestigious 20th-floor residences ranging in size from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet and featuring expansive windows and balconies to maximize views.

Meticulous attention has been paid to every detail in these prominent Las Vegas Boulevard South contemporary luxury condominiums to create a celebration of beauty and style. With soaring 10-foot ceilings, open floor plans and expansive windows, these modern, bright and spacious residences offer spectacular views of the valley, Strip and mountains.

And, the location doesn’t get any better. Located minutes from the Strip, One Las Vegas is near Town Center, offering shopping, dining and entertainment. Best of all, One Las Vegas is minutes from the excitement of Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. For the ultimate in convenience, One Las Vegas is close to I-15 and the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport.

“Currently. One Las Vegas is more than 90 percent sold,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital, whose company owns multiple high-rise condo towers in Las Vegas, including One Las Vegas. “Astute buyers and those who are financially savvy know these times, though challenging, actually present a great opportunity to buy real estate when interest rates are at unprecedented lows and the value of a comfortable and luxurious home has become even more important. To meet the demand, we’re pleased to have just completed upgrades on three One Las Vegas penthouses.”

Recent upgrades making these sky-high condominium homes in demand among discerning buyers include new custom kitchens and baths, double-wall ovens, Samsung smart appliances, Daltile polished countertops, large-format porcelain tile flooring and wet bar with wine fridge.

The largest penthouse is the White Throne Mountain residence spanning 2,857 square feet with abundant windows and three extraordinary private terraces blending indoor and outdoor living and accessed from an expansive great room, luxurious master bedroom and large inviting guest room.

With three bedrooms plus den and 3½ baths, the penthouse features a modern gourmet kitchen, separate dining area and private den. The serene master bedroom suite with oversized walk-in closet features a five-piece modern spa-like bath with walk-in glass-enclosed shower, large soaking tub and a private water closet. A second bedroom with private bath features a Jack-and-Jill closet, and the third bedroom is ideal for family and guests. The White Throne Mountain Penthouse No. 2022 is priced at $1,299,900.

With three bedrooms plus den and three baths, the Windermere Hills offers a 2,458-square-foot open floor plan that includes new porcelain tile flooring and an upgraded and spacious kitchen with waterfall island. The penthouse features three balconies with perfect mountain views. The bright and spacious living and adjacent dining areas offer soaring 10-foot ceilings and expansive windows.

The large master bedroom suite with private entrance includes an oversized walk-in closet and a five-piece, spa-like bath. A second en suite bedroom is a perfect guest or extended family bedroom. A third bedroom is ideal for a game or craft room. The Windermere Hills Penthouse No. 2012 is an extraordinary value at $799,900.

Valued priced at $499,900, the Hayford Peak Penthouse Residence No. 2015, features two bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living space with dramatic views framed by expansive windows and a large balcony accessible from the spacious great room and master bedroom. In the heart of the home is the custom-designed upgraded open gourmet kitchen. Flowing from the kitchen is a sprawling great room perfect for family gatherings. A luxurious master bedroom suite features abundant closets, and the spa-inspired bath includes a private water closet. The second bedroom is spacious and includes a private bath.

One Las Vegas offers luxury services including 24-hour full-service concierge, two-story fitness center, resort pool, tennis court, massage room and dog parks.

For more information, call 702-405-9020 or visit us online at theonelv.com. The sales center is open by appointment only.