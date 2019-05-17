Ranch house in the sky perched on south Strip

Calling all Raiders fans, aspiring chefs, entertainment lovers, empty nesters and local Las Vegans looking to right-size your life: One Las Vegas has just the answer. This gorgeous twin-tower high-rise on the south Strip not only boasts a Las Vegas Boulevard address, it offers a 19th floor masterpiece — residence No. 1922 — a 2,857-square-foot “ranch house in the sky” that checks off all the boxes for your new luxury home.

With a spacious floor plan that rivals any single-story home, this penthouse features three bedrooms plus den and 3½ baths. A generous, flexible great room space is perfect for entertaining or enjoying some precious down time. Stock the wet bar with your favorite beverages and open the terrace doors to breathtaking panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding mountains, including spectacular vistas of Red Rock Canyon. The full-size dining area also offers terrace access and stunning evening skyline views that only Las Vegas can deliver.

The meticulously custom-designed kitchen is complete with custom cabinet finishes, smart Samsung touch-screen stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a waterfall island, butler’s pantry and cozy breakfast bar. There’s plenty of room to experiment with new recipes or to simply gather with friends and family.

With its own fireplace and private balcony, the master suite is a true retreat with plenty of room to create a lounging or sitting area. Or, you can wind down in the master bath’s large stand-alone soaking tub, which also has custom cabinet finishes, quartz counters, a shower with a frameless enclosure and a generous custom, walk-in master closet built with uncompromised attention to storage detail.

Guests can choose between a roomy second bedroom suite with its own balcony or another spacious room, both with their own dedicated baths. This penthouse also offers a flexible bonus room for a den, office or media center.

One Las Vegas delivers an incomparable list of luxury on-site services that rival or beat any high-rise property in the Las Vegas Valley, ensuring a vibrant quality of life, second to none.

The list includes two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center; 24-hour full-service concierge; resort-style pool with cabanas and gas grills; two dog parks; tennis court; conference room; library; movie theater; massage room; sports lounge with billiards; TV and sitting area as well as on-site dry-cleaning service.

Homeowners also enjoy easy access to all of the Entertainment Capital of the World’s biggest and best attractions. The community is on the south Strip, minutes from the developing Raiders football stadium and bustling T-Mobile Arena — home of the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights; and world-class shopping and dining on the Strip and nearby Town Square. Best of all? McCarran International Airport is just eight minutes away.

The residence is offered at $1,099,900 and, for a limited time through May 31st, buyers can enjoy a 3 percent incentive — any way they want to use it. Closing costs, HOA fees and more — you name it! For more information, visit www.TheOneLV.com or contact condominium specialists Renee Moses at renee@theonelv.com or Traci Martin at traci@theonelv.com or call 702-213-9160.