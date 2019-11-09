Ring in 2020 in a 14th-floor Juhl penthouse

Celebrate the dawn of a new decade from your new penthouse home on the 14th floor of the iconic Juhl condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, spanning an entire city block.

Juhl residence No. 1406 is a two-story model penthouse that measures 1,944 square-feet. (Juhl)

Perched atop Juhl is residence No. 1406 model penthouse featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that — at nearly 21 feet in height — dramatically span two-stories. This chic two-bedroom, 2½-bath luxury, loft-style penthouse boasts 1,944 square-feet with an open floor plan, flexible living areas and architecturally distinct industrial touches. A spacious outdoor terrace overlooks the vibrant city below.

Best of all, residence No. 1406 is ready for immediate occupancy.

In the heart of your new home is a gleaming contemporary kitchen complete with new quartz countertops, custom tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry and quality Grohe fixtures.

Flowing from the kitchen is generous, flexible great room space. Open the terrace doors to breathtaking views and enjoy an evening libation or alfresco meal. The full-size dining area also offers terrace access for a late-night respite while taking in the sights that only Las Vegas can offer.

Contemporary wood plank porcelain tile floors flow throughout the open floor plan living space, while upstairs, two en suite bedrooms, den/study and loft area create intimate spaces.

The master bedroom is a true retreat with abundant space for creating a lounging or sitting area. Or, you can wind down in the master bath’s stand-alone soaking tub. This stylish master features custom cabinet finishes, granite countertops, double vanity, private water closet, frameless shower and a generous walk-in master closet built with attention to storage detail.

Guests will never want to leave after experiencing the roomy second en suite bedroom complete with a large walk-in closet. The penthouse also offers a den/study and flexible loft area perfect for a home office or media center as well as a first-floor private powder room.

Not only is your new Juhl home beautiful, it’s environmentally smart, with Nest Smart Thermostat, customized blackout window treatments and low-emission window glass.

Residence No. 1406 is offered at $892,900. Juhl is at 353 Bonneville Ave. For more information contact, Taya taya@juhllv.com, Tracy tracy@juhllv.com or by phone at 702-816-5466.