Seneca at Southern Highlands offers luxury rental homes

Seneca at Southern Highlands, a new and exclusive collection of 50 high-end modern for-lease homes, crafted by the award-winning team behind Christopher Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s premier builders of luxury homes, is under construction and actively leasing.

This artist's rendering shows what Seneca at Southern Highlands will look like when it is completed. (Seneca at Southern Highlands)

This artist's rendering shows what Seneca at Southern Highlands, a collection of 50 high-end luxury rental homes, will look like when it is completed. (Seneca at Southern Highlands)

Seneca at Southern Highlands offers two- and three-story for-lease residences from 2,200 square feet to 2,700 square-feet, with three to four bedrooms and three full baths. (Seneca at Southern Highlands)

Each home is equipped with Tesla solar panels, ensuring near net-zero carbon emissions and reduced energy costs for residents. (Seneca at Southern Highlands)

Gather is a common area that will include a pool, sauna, barbecue and dining areas, fire pit and lounge chairs. (Seneca at Southern Highlands)

Strategically positioned on a site in Southern Highlands, Seneca is constructed within the contours of the mountain. With an elevated position above surrounding homes, Seneca commands breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Las Vegas Valley and Strip.

Seneca represents a paradigm shift in luxury living, according to Michael Stuhmer, president of Seneca.

“With the nationwide rise in popularity of single-family, for-lease communities, it was clear that there was a void in the luxury segment of the market for people that value the convenience and flexibility of a lease. Seneca is our response to this unmet need — a carefully curated and exclusive collection of professionally managed, high-design modern homes offering a lock-and-leave lifestyle, catering to those who seek convenience without compromise. The effort behind the design of the community and the homes were equally weighted; we really wanted to create a community that promoted engagement and an actual sense of community amongst its residents.”

Each home is equipped with Tesla solar panels, ensuring near net-zero carbon emissions and reduced energy costs for residents. Seneca's emphasis on craftsmanship, artistic detailing, design sophistication and a commitment to an excellent client experience enables residents to attain their dream home while enjoying the flexibility of a lease.

Recipient of the Pacific Coast Builders Conference 2023 Golden Nugget award for the best single-family-for-rent community, Seneca offers a gated entrance with enhanced security and concierge services. Homes feature minimalist, light-filled designs with top-of-the-line finishes, high-end energy-efficient appliances, private maintenance-free backyards, expansive terraces and fireplaces. The residences integrate cutting-edge smart home technology for an innovative and efficient living experience, allowing residents to control their lighting, music, cameras, locks and more, all from their smartphone. Residents have the option to lease fully furnished homes, curated by Christopher Homes’ interior design team, showcasing cutting-edge design.

Making history as the first community in Las Vegas and one of the pioneers nationwide to achieve WELL certification through the International WELL Building Institute’s WELL for Residential Program, Seneca at Southern Highlands integrates over 100 health strategies into its design. This ensures resident well-being, covering aspects from air and water quality to materials, sound and light levels. Each WELL-certified home undergoes rigorous testing, establishing Seneca as a leader in creating healthier, purposeful and sustainable communities.

Seneca features uncommon common areas. Residents will enjoy breathtaking views and sweeping panoramas of the Las Vegas Valley from the pool and lounge area, named Gather, which is quite literally carved into the side of the mountain, and positioned above the community’s roof lines. Gather also includes a sauna, barbecue and dining areas, fire pit and lounge chairs. The impressive views extend to the dedicated dog park and run, Socrates Dog Park, framed by a scenic mountain backdrop. These areas serve as community gathering points to promote social, healthy and active living for both residents and their pets.

Seneca’s meticulously planned community garden, under the careful management of a dedicated horticulturist, will offer a variety of fresh vegetables and herbs that upon harvest, will be distributed amongst residents. In addition, citrus trees line the streets, inviting residents to pick fruit as they please, enhancing the community’s access to fresh and locally sourced produce.

Seneca’s president is Michael Stuhmer, a third-generation developer following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Jack, and father, Christopher. He is now leading the company’s newest foray into luxury for lease homes designed to deliver a sustainable, elevated lifestyle.

