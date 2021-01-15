66°F
StoryBook announces Treville Court, its first new home rental community

January 15, 2021 - 12:14 pm
 
StoryBook Homes is building a new-home rental community, Treville Court, in the southwest valle ...
StoryBook Homes is building a new-home rental community, Treville Court, in the southwest valley. The builder also is offering a rent-to-own program. (StoryBook Homes)

For the first time in its history, Las Vegas-based StoryBook Homes is building a community of new homes for Southern Nevada renters who are not seeking to purchase a home but want the benefits of living independently within a small community.

Located in the southwest valley near Windmill Lane and Jones Boulevard, Treville Court will offer renters three single-family style homes ranging from 1430 square feet to 1645 square feet. The homes offer three or four bedrooms, 2½ baths, as well as one or two-car garages.

“In Southern Nevada, the time is right and the market is certainly ready to provide a rental option to a growing number of people — both local and out-of-state — who desire to rent a home before purchasing one,” said Wayne Laska, principal at StoryBook Homes. “With so many out-of-state buyers who can work remotely in the Las Vegas area, the ability to rent a single-family home also allows the tenant to explore where in the valley they may want to live and ultimately purchase a home in the future.”

Although developing an entire community of for-rent homes is an historic change for the company, StoryBook Homes is already experienced in the lease management environment. The company has existing commercial and office space tenants, and already self-manages several leased homes within its communities. This provides quick access and quality repairs by the company’s construction staff should they be needed.

Additionally, in 2018, StoryBook Homes developed The Mercer Las Vegas, a luxury lifestyle community of 175 units located in the southwest valley. The Mercer Las Vegas offers a rooftop deck, resort-style pool, underground parking garage and outdoor movie area. Units range from 711 square feet to 2,049 square feet and include quartz countertops and many other upgrades.

As found in StoryBook Homes homes intended for purchase, Treville Court homes will include upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring on the ground level, stainless steel appliances, kitchen granite countertops and cultured marble surround shower in the master bathroom.

Every Treville Court home also features a backyard that includes a 10 foot by 15 foot paver patio area and rock landscaping.

Renters of StoryBook Homes also have the option to accumulate monies toward the purchase of a new home.

The company offers a rent-to-own program to all tenants that includes a rebate toward closing costs or options of up to 7 percent of the unit’s rental amount.

To take advantage of this program renters must be in good standing, and have been renting a SBH home for at least two years. Other limitations and terms may apply.

Treville Court will consist of 20 homes and includes a community park. The development will offer occupants easy access to the 215 Beltway, Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15. Construction on Treville Court began in December, and the first occupants are expected in April.

For additional information about Treville Court including how to submit a lease application or to be added to the waiting list, send an email to rentals@sbhlv.com or call StoryBook Homes at 702-877-7040.

StoryBook Homes is a locally owned and operated company whose leadership has been responsible for building more than 22,000 homes in Las Vegas over the past 35 years.

As one of Southern Nevada’s largest family-owned construction companies, the owners of StoryBook Homes, Wayne and Catherine Laska, have helped provide the most important foundation for families across the valley — their home. StoryBook Homes also recognizes the importance of supporting local charities and needy families and has been a leader in philanthropic contributions that strengthen our community.

StoryBook Homes has homesites across the Las Vegas Valley which can be found at sbhlv.com.

