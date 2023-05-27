88°F
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle

May 26, 2023 - 6:24 pm
 
With more than 300 parks of all sizes, including Oak Leaf Park in The Cliffs village, along with 200-plus miles of trails, Summerlin is known for its amenities that promote an active, healthy, outdoor lifestyle. (Summerlin)

Summerlin, now in its 33rd year of development and home to more than 120,000 residents, is known for many things including its proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that delivers stunning views and sunsets. It’s also known for a wide range of new homes built by the nation’s top homebuilders and its own urban center of Downtown Summerlin that serves as the community’s social gathering place with shopping, dining, entertainment and sports venues. But equally celebrated are Summerlin’s trails and parks that create Summerlin’s signature outdoor, active lifestyle.

“It’s a fact that Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “With 300-plus parks including 30 large community parks and The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin — which hosts dozens of community events, not to mention 200-plus miles of trails — Summerlin is in a league of its own when it comes to community amenities. From inception, the community was meticulously and carefully planned to include a robust offering of amenities that would ensure a greater quality of life and a rich array of active, outdoor lifestyle options for residents.”

Summerlin’s parks come in all sizes, including many that feature tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball/softball/tee-ball fields, soccer/lacrosse fields, sand volleyball courts, pickleball courts, interactive water-play areas, outdoor exercise areas, shuffleboard, horseshoe pits, cornhole and even a football field and roller hockey rink. Four different types of non-motorized trailways are offered throughout Summerlin, each using their natural environment to provide unique areas for walkers, joggers and strollers.

While Summerlin’s parks and trails are most often cited in community surveys by residents as their favorite amenities, Summerlin’s four resident-only private community centers — three with Olympic-sized pools — also offer abundant opportunities for social interaction, active play and fun. Community centers and pools have long played a role in nurturing Summerlin’s robust social infrastructure as host sites to classes and programming for children, teens and adults; summer camps; seasonal celebrations; and gathering and meeting places for community residents.

Summerlin’s first community center, The Trails, which opened in 1995, is still one of the busiest hubs in Summerlin for learning and fun. Other Summerlin resident-only community centers with pools include The Vistas and The Willows. A fourth community center in The Gardens is surrounded by basketball courts and other outdoor amenities and hosts major resident-only events like Hometown Holidays.

At the three community pools, lessons and opportunities to participate on the Summerlin Seals swim team are available to resident children. All programs are offered through the Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social enrichment of community residents.

The Summerlin Council plays a big role in nurturing community culture. It oversees and coordinates the community’s many youth and adult sports leagues; it offers classes of all kinds to promote continuous learning for children and adults; and it hosts a variety of holiday celebrations throughout the year, including its signature Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4 that is the city’s biggest Independence Day parade drawing more than 50,000 people to the community.

Summerlin is also home to two public community centers that were designed, constructed and funded by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin’s master developer, as part of its development agreement with local municipalities. The city of Las Vegas operates the Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center and Pool, while Clark County operates the Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool.

In addition to parks, trails and community centers, Summerlin is home to 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. And there is the Las Vegas Ballpark.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, please call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

