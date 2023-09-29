93°F
Summerlin Festival of Arts set for Oct. 13-15

September 29, 2023 - 1:49 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2023 - 1:51 pm
In its 27th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 13-15, expanding from two to three days for the first time with new event hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The festival, sponsored by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each selected by a jury of local art experts. The event, set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family.

“Our 2023 roster includes many popular and returning artists, such as celebrated sculptor Michael George, local jeweler Laurette O’Neil and landscape photographer Bill Kutcher,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience, Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin. “We had an overwhelming number of qualified applicants this year, including several that are new to the event from throughout the Southwestern U.S. Artists will showcase work in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs. It’s going to be a fantastic event.”

Celebrate the art and culture of the Southern Paiute tribe, which will return to the festival for another year near the Artist’s Park under the covered Pavilion. Browse handcrafted Southern Paiute fine art and folk crafts available for purchase and experience authentic Native American dances presented by Nuwu Wonumeegah, Calpuli Tlatelolco, Calpuli Tepeyolotli and the Las Vegas Native Youth Dancers.

New this year, Summerlin Festival of Arts has partnered with the First Friday Foundation to feature live art demonstrations Oct. 13. Guests can watch four different First Friday Foundation artists — Recycled Propaganda, @watch_sparrow, Karma Reyes and Black57. See their visions come to life as they paint spool tables during festival hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Make sure you visit the First Friday Foundation booth featuring Athena Q and Tara Banfield, who are showcasing their work for sale all weekend at Artist’s Park.

For the science-minded, the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors will offer interactive hands-on science activities.

Bishop Gorman High School, The Meadows School, Faith Lutheran Robotics, Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain and Doral Red Rock will host student-driven art demonstrations Oct. 14-15.

At the Children’s Pavilion hosted by Discovery Children’s Museum, families can participate in hands-on activities, including a fall leaf hedgehog craft and unique character art creations using one-of-a-kind designs from local artist Jorge Polanco, courtesy of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Community mascots, balloon artists and face painters round out the festival’s offerings for kids.

The Art of The Classic Car presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will have cars on display Oct. 14 along Festival Plaza Drive. The Las Vegas Farmers Market, located under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, will host extended hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15.

In its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

