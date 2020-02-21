Summit opens Regina Ridge in northwest Las Vegas

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital have opened Regina Ridge, a new community in northwest Las Vegas offering 18 single-family detached homes. Regina Ridge is off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

Regina Ridge, by Summit Homes, is off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

Regina Ridge, by Summit Homes, is off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s. (Summit Homes)

“This community offers it all — luxurious homes with lots of flexibility for families in a location that’s convenient to everything,” said Nathan White, division president for Summit Homes of Nevada. “There are only 18 of these homes available, and we don’t think they’ll stay on the market for long.”

Five of the homes have already been sold.

Regina Ridge features highly sought-after single-story homes with three-car garages ranging from 2,790 square feet to 3,318 square feet on lots averaging 8,850 square feet. The homes have granite countertops, paver driveways, large windows and doors and spacious kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Recreational vehicle gates on select lots to accommodate boats, campers and most recreational vehicles are available as an optional feature.

Located near U.S. Highway 95 and the 215 Beltway, Regina Ridge offers access to the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas. The community has a rural feel but is close to shopping, restaurants and employers, including Nellis Air Force Base.

Homebuyers can contact Betsy Barruga at 702-806-2141 for more information.

Summit Homes of Nevada is owned and operated by the White family, second-generation homebuilders who have built more than 5,000 homes in Nevada. The team at Summit Homes has deep roots in the region and is committed to delivering top-notch customer service. For more information, visit www.summithomesnv.com.

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and buildout of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $75 million in capital for homebuilding projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months.

It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 65 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment adviser specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the homebuilding sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Online and social media: presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.