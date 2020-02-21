70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Summit opens Regina Ridge in northwest Las Vegas

Provided Content
February 21, 2020 - 2:27 pm
 

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital have opened Regina Ridge, a new community in northwest Las Vegas offering 18 single-family detached homes. Regina Ridge is off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

“This community offers it all — luxurious homes with lots of flexibility for families in a location that’s convenient to everything,” said Nathan White, division president for Summit Homes of Nevada. “There are only 18 of these homes available, and we don’t think they’ll stay on the market for long.”

Five of the homes have already been sold.

Regina Ridge features highly sought-after single-story homes with three-car garages ranging from 2,790 square feet to 3,318 square feet on lots averaging 8,850 square feet. The homes have granite countertops, paver driveways, large windows and doors and spacious kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Recreational vehicle gates on select lots to accommodate boats, campers and most recreational vehicles are available as an optional feature.

Located near U.S. Highway 95 and the 215 Beltway, Regina Ridge offers access to the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas. The community has a rural feel but is close to shopping, restaurants and employers, including Nellis Air Force Base.

Homebuyers can contact Betsy Barruga at 702-806-2141 for more information.

Summit Homes of Nevada is owned and operated by the White family, second-generation homebuilders who have built more than 5,000 homes in Nevada. The team at Summit Homes has deep roots in the region and is committed to delivering top-notch customer service. For more information, visit www.summithomesnv.com.

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and buildout of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $75 million in capital for homebuilding projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months.

It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 65 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment adviser specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the homebuilding sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Online and social media: presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fewer than three dozen homesites remain in The Ridges at Summerlin offering lots from one-quart ...
Few custom homesites remain in The Ridges in Summerlin
Provided Content

When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury living, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has no equal in Southern Nevada via The Ridges.

Sandra Llonttop and Ion Mereuta with their dog, Sparky, are starting their new lives together i ...
Couple starts new life at Pardee’s Evolve
Provided Content

She is a native of Peru, and he is from Moldova in Eastern Europe, and after meeting in Las Vegas, they are starting their lives together in Evolve, a new gated Pardee Homes town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes
Provided Content

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Robin and Robert Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas operate the Nevada Bui ...
Strategy key to Nevada Builder Trade In Program
Provided Content

Developing a well-thought-out plan is important before jumping into the real estate market as a buyer or a seller. A home shopper should know what type of house they want or how much they can afford, and a home seller needs to know how much they want to sell their home and what they need to do in order to sell it.

Terra Luna Plan Two on Homesite 52 is available for immediate move-in at the Pardee Homes Terra ...
Pardee features Terra Luna in Summerlin
Provided Content

An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.

Beazer Homes will showcase its Burson communities Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. ...
Beazer to showcase Burson communities this weekend
Sponsored Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson planned communities this weekend on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin features nine neighborhoods actively selling. (Summerlin)
Stonebridge a hotbed of new home sales in Summerlin
Provided Content

The village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin is a hotbed of new home activity. With nine neighborhoods actively selling nearly 50 unique floor plans, it’s no wonder homebuyers are flocking there in droves to check out one of the most beautiful and scenic areas of the community.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes
Sponsored Content

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Tom Blanchard
Las Vegas home prices, sales up from one year ago
Provided Content

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen an ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 8
PROVIDED CONTENT

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.