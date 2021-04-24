82°F
The Watermark to open in downtown Henderson

April 23, 2021 - 5:03 pm
 
The Watermark has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. (The Watermark)

The Watermark, Henderson’s newest mixed-use project, has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. Las Vegas-based Strada Development Group is developing the property in partnership with Sixty West, a Missouri-based company that specializes in historical redevelopment and opportunity zone strategies, and general contractor Gillett Construction LLC.

Following the recent influx of businesses and restaurants in the historic Henderson area, The Watermark will become the first large residential hub along Water Street.

“The Water Street District has blossomed with the addition of new retail establishments, restaurants and entertainment venues that have reinvigorated downtown Henderson in recent years,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “We are excited to see so many new businesses establish themselves along Water Street and now, with The Watermark bringing a much-needed residential component to the area, we are seeing the dividends of our revitalization efforts to create a true urban downtown.”

Located in the heart of downtown Henderson, The Watermark is positioned across the street from the Silver Knights Lifeguard Arena and Henderson City Hall, as well as next door to a variety of new restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment venues and retail stores.

The property will feature a building with seven floors and more than 135 residential units available on the top five levels and nearly 40,000 square feet of commercial space on the first and second floors. The Watermark will offer modern living spaces that vary from studio dwellings to three-bedroom suites with private balconies overlooking the surrounding mountain ranges and the Las Vegas Strip.

Residents can enjoy a variety of exclusive amenities, including a high-rise pool and terrace with outdoor lounge, game and barbecue areas, structure parking, a dedicated pet run, fitness space and yoga studio, business offices, conference rooms and tenant storage lockers. Each living space will be pre-wired for high-speed internet and cable connection. Residents will also have access to an on-site 24/7 Wi-Fi e-lounge and concierge and business center.

“The Watermark will not only be an ideal opportunity for luxury living in downtown Henderson, but the amenities and large living spaces are conducive to those who are working remotely or need to be well connected to the surrounding city,” said Jeff Cruden, development and construction manager and co-founder of Strada Development Group.

The second floor of the building will feature 12,500 square feet of premium office space for local professionals seeking private and community offices in the Water Street District.

The 25,900-square-foot area planned for the first floor will encompass a variety of restaurant, retail and entertainment spaces inspired by the work of Strada co-founder Andy Belmonti. With more than 25 years’ experience in hospitality, Belmonti is also the co-owner and operator of various restaurants throughout Las Vegas, including Off the Strip at The Linq. Among the various entities at The Watermark will be a food hall concept that will showcase local culinary creations, cocktails and entertainment.

The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-2022. For more information about The Watermark, visit stradadevgroup.com.

