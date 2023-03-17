60°F
Tour de Summerlin returns April 22

March 17, 2023 - 1:27 pm
 
Tour de Summerlin, one of the Las Vegas Valley’s most popular cycling events for all ages and abilities, returns to Downtown Summerlin on April 22. Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

Now celebrating its 21st year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances — 80-mile, 40-mile and 20-mile rides — to appeal to all skill levels of cyclists, with start times beginning at 7 a.m. Registration fee is $105 per person. Children under the age of 15 may participate in the 20-mile ride with an accompanying adult for a fee of $20. To register, visit tourdesummerlin.com.

The event benefits Breakaway Cycling, a nonprofit that promotes cycling and provides bike safety education to children through a partnership with Clark County School District.

“Breakaway Cycling is extremely honored to be selected as the benefiting charity for the 2023 Tour de Summerlin,” said Brett Rawsky, treasurer, Breakaway Cycling. “We look forward to working again this year with our partners at Team AMC and The Howard Hughes Corp., and hope to see riders of all ages and abilities at this wonderful event.”

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin was originally developed to showcase the community’s beauty while giving cyclists first-rate, scenic routes that include Summerlin’s actively selling new home neighborhoods, as well as stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west.

“Summerlin has long been synonymous with cycling given its proximity to Red Rock Canyon and the community’s hallmark healthy, outdoor, active lifestyle,” Bisterfeldt said. “Even our newest office building, 1700 Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, features bike storage to promote sustainable commuting options like cycling to work, so Tour de Summerlin is a natural for our community. We are thrilled to bring cyclists back to Summerlin and proud to bring awareness to cycling safety through the support of Breakaway Cycling.”

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

