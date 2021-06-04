95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
New Homes

Real estate investing is not a one-trick pony game

Provided Content
June 4, 2021 - 2:49 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2021 - 9:45 am
Ignite Funding is a hard money lender that experienced zero defaults in 2020. Ignite Funding at ...
Ignite Funding is a hard money lender that experienced zero defaults in 2020. Ignite Funding attributes this success to their lending philosophies and the various steps they take to mitigate the company’s overall exposure to risk. (Getty Images)

Ignite Funding, a hard money lender, experienced zero defaults in 2020, a pitfall that many lenders and real estate developers were unable to avoid due to the global pandemic. Ignite Funding has not taken this achievement lightly, knowing that many in the lending industry were not left unscathed.

Ignite Funding attributes this success to their lending philosophies and the various steps they take to mitigate the company’s overall exposure to risk.

Risk mitigation is exceedingly important as Ignite Funding’s sole operation is to provide thousands of investors the opportunity to participate in real estate investments through trust deeds.

The ‘one-size-does-not-fit-it-all’ philosophy

Ignite Funding does not abide by a “one-size-fits-all” approach to lending. This flexibility allows Ignite Funding to work with proven developers with varying expertise and product type.

In other words, Ignite Funding does not put all their eggs in one basket by only lending on one type of real estate developed in one specific region. This allows Ignite Funding to stay ahead of real estate trends and maintain a diverse portfolio that has been essential during market fluctuations.

“We understand the importance of not limiting our financing and being nimble in an ever-changing real estate market,” affirmed Pat Vassar, the director of underwriting at Ignite Funding.

“Our success is derived from identifying borrowers that recognize a real estate product need and delivering it to the market at an opportune time. This includes the borrower having the ability to re-create themselves and evolve with the market as needed.”

Ignite Funding typically lends in the Western U.S. but is open to working with bankable borrowers in non-judicial states with a long history in the region and reliable track record. Ignite Funding primarily lends on the acquisition and horizontal and vertical development/rehabilitation on residential and commercial projects.

For example, investors have the ability to invest in projects ranging from the Huntridge Theater rehabilitation in downtown Las Vegas to apartment conversions in Sierra Vista in Arizona to converting malls into lifestyle centers on the outskirts of Boise, Idaho.

This level of diversification is how investors are able to optimize and mitigate risk within their individual real estate investment portfolios.

The ‘loan-to-own’ philosophy

While Ignite Funding leaves the door open to new opportunities, that does not mean they agree to fund every project that walks in.

“Only about 10 percent of the loans that come through the pipeline get approved for funding,” Vassar said. “This applies not only to borrowers that may be new to Ignite Funding but repeat borrowers as well.”

This is because of Ignite Funding’s “loan-to-own” philosophy, which means that while the underwriting process includes a thorough review of the borrower to ensure that they are a financially sound company, the main focus is on the respective property and the borrower’s intended exit strategy.

“Even the best borrower is only good until they are not. At the end of the day, your main source of recourse is going to be the property you take back through foreclosure and if you are able to execute the sale of the property as it was intended,” Vassar said.

2020 performance highlights

Ignite Funding prides itself in its ability to continuously support the success of its borrowers, and in turn, provide quality investments to its investors.

At the end of December 2020, Ignite Funding had $175 million in loans under management and paid out $14.3 million in interest income to investors.

To date, Ignite Funding has facilitated 1,376 real estate investments funded with $907 million in investor capital, providing 51 borrowers in 16 states with the ability to acquire and develop more than 12,000 acres of land, 8,100 residential lots and 3.5 million square feet of commercial space.

Go to ignitefunding.com to review Ignite Funding’s annual performance record since their inception in 2011.

MOST READ
1
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
2
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
3
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
4
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
5
Golden Knights make 2 lineup changes for Game 5 at Avalanche
Golden Knights make 2 lineup changes for Game 5 at Avalanche
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin is known for its 150-mile long system of trails that link the community and encourage ...
Summerlin to celebrate National Trails Day
Provided Content

While Saturday is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, Summerlin’s senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, is a signature amenity of the community and has consistently ranked as its most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.

The first phase of the MountainView Hospital's $82 million expansion is underway. The first ph ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 5
Provided Content

JCJ Architecture has welcomed Nicole Dalton Williams, RID, to its Las Vegas office as interiors project director. In her new role, Dalton Williams will work closely with the hospitality and gaming design team to strengthen JCJ’s reach within the Las Vegas market and beyond. Building upon the firm’s strong foundation, Dalton Williams will leverage her noteworthy, international experience to further enhance JCJ’s collective interior design practice.

Rebuilding Together renovates Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club
Provided Content

On May 23, volunteers helped renovate spaces at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club and cleaned up the surrounding neighborhood in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside area. The Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club provides learning and child development resources for local families in Las Vegas, offering distance learning and academic tutoring. This revitalization work is part of a partnership with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada and Republic Services.

Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’ ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 30
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held on May 13.

Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series, sta ...
Summer concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9-July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas, was purc ...
Vintage Vegas apartment complex sold
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. and is the fourth they have acquired in this neighborhood.

Cadence will host a A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event on Monday. It will be held at Central ...
Cadence to celebrate Memorial Day
Provided Content

Wear blue: run to remember (wear blue), a national, nonprofit organization committed to building a running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military, is once again proud to announce its annual A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event. On Monday, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes.

For a $5 donation to the Kline Veterans Fund, families can register for a spot in the car parad ...
Skye Canyon to host patriotic car parade
Provided Content

By popular demand and in celebration of Memorial Day, Skye Canyon is hosting its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on May 29. An opportunity for families to show off their patriotic spirit, community pride and creativity, this year’s event also helps support Kline Veterans Fund, one of the community’s charity partners.

Construction continues on a new housing community at Skye Canyon. Despite higher home prices an ...
KB Home on track to be No. 1 in 2021
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

KB Home started 2021 where it ended in 2020 and leads the way among Las Vegas homebuilders in net sales as the new-home market continues with some of its strongest numbers since 2007. The latest list for 2021 tracks where 2020 ended for the most part with the exception of Taylor Morrison moving into the top 10.

The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence offers the Boxwood model. Offeri ...
Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out
Provided Content

One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, Verismo, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square-feet and up to four bedrooms.