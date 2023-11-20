56°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
New Homes

Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park

By Debbie Hall RJRealEstate.Vegas
November 20, 2023 - 8:36 am
 
This artist's rendering shows the pool at the luxury high-rise Cello Tower at Symphony Park in ...
This artist's rendering shows the pool at the luxury high-rise Cello Tower at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)
Patrick Brennen
Patrick Brennen
This artist's rendering shows what the Cello Tower high-rise building at Symphony Park will l ...
This artist's rendering shows what the Cello Tower high-rise building at Symphony Park will look like when it is completed in 2026. (Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
(Darkroom Studio)
This artist's rendering shows what the 32-story luxury high-rise Cello Tower at Symphony Park w ...
This artist's rendering shows what the 32-story luxury high-rise Cello Tower at Symphony Park will look like. The building includes eight penthouses on the top two floors. (Darkroom Studio)

Residential construction soon will start on the luxury high-rise condominium Cello Tower, which will anchor the mixed-use Origin at Symphony Park, both created by Red Ridge Development.

Pricing for eight penthouse suites starts at $4.5 million. The 240 residences featuring one- and two-bedroom plus dens begin at $700,000.

The development of Cello Tower adds to the demand for residences in the downtown area. It continues the vision of city leaders, including former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and current Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“Patrick Brennen (CEO of Red Ridge Development) is bringing us this wonderful project in a magnificent high-rise,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. “People can live in the heart of the city, and there is so much to do with great access. The area is located in the center of our government with federal, state, city and county buildings. Patrick and his team have created this wonderful complex, which is walkable and bikeable along tree-lined streets and so safe.”

Architecture firm Perkins Eastman designed the 32-story high-rise to include eight penthouses on the top two floors (four penthouses on each floor). According to Brennen, buyers can buy two or three penthouses or the entire floor to customize; they have that opportunity until construction starts or they sell out.

One Line Design Studio designed the interiors with the landscape design by Floor Associates. The penthouses will feature corner exposures and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows framing the views of the city. The heightened 12- to 14-foot ceilings add to the spaciousness and expanse of the living space.

The other residences present spacious floor plans, including great rooms encompassing 10-foot ceilings and expansive windows framing the skyline and the surrounding mountains. Gourmet chef’s kitchens boast oversized waterfall islands, custom millwork and top-of-the-line designer appliances. Every unit offers ample walk-in closets and spa-inspired baths with rain showers. Rich hues, textures, deep-toned smoked oak floors and smooth eucalyptus wood cabinetry also are included.

Cello Tower will feature more than 40,000 square feet of amenities across three floors, including 25,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor lifestyle spaces.

The 25th floor incorporates an elevated outdoor environment with lush landscaping, a panoramic view and a beautiful fountain for people to sit, relax and listen to the water. Residents can entertain using the exhibition kitchen, private dining room and pods for barbecues. The hyper-oxygenated resort-style pool, TV media wall and pet spa and park add to the amenities.

The 7,000-square-foot second floor is entirely dedicated to wellness with a full-scale health and wellness club with a functional training area, spin, yoga, personal training, cold plunge, massage and treatment rooms and sauna and steam rooms. Residents can bring in their own trainers, massage therapists and other wellness personnel.

There are indoor and outdoor private workspaces and conference rooms for those who work from home. Residents can practice on a golf simulator, play in the game room and indulge in a drink with a smoke in the outdoor cigar lounge with mountain views. An exclusive arrival experience includes private entry and valet, private parking and 24-hour security and surveillance.

While high-rise condominiums were constructed in the early 2000s, developers today understand that high-rises are very specific to certain locations.

“People who move into high-rises want to be able to walk outside and be in a safe environment while shopping, eating out and walking their dog close to their home,” Brennen said. “This has been the missing link to high-rises built in Las Vegas. Symphony Park is the foundation of what a high-rise location should encompass. The city has really matured, and there is growth surrounding Las Vegas but not so much in the center core for residential. As more people move here, it will become more dense with increased traffic. For us, we offer access around the valley with a totally different environment and neighborhood.”

For those buying one of the condos as a second or third home, the most significant factor is lock and leave, with proximity to the airport. Homeowners can appreciate that their home at Cello Towers is in a safe, guarded location.

“As a third-generation Nevadan, we do see individuals coming who could be a second- or third-home buyer, but we really want people who are going to live here,” Brennan said. “We like the fact that people will be walking and engaging with the community. This building is meant to be for the people living here. In fact, I will be buying a unit.”

Sales will launch later this year, and interested parties can register with exclusive sales partner Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. Completion is scheduled for 2026.

MOST READ
1
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
2
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
3
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
4
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
5
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin has a number of public art installations throughout the master plan, including recent ...
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Provided Content

Summerlin features a growing number of public art installations that help to create a strong sense of place and build community pride while adding color and meaning to special spaces.

Andrew Smith
Las Vegas new home sales rebound
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

The latest numbers from Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research President Andrew Smith show the top 10 builders during the third quarter of 2023 had 2,383 net sales — sales minus cancellations — compared to 1,385 net sales in the third quarter of 2022.

Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Lennar’s Reverie at Lake Las Vegas is streamlining the homebuying process with move-in ready homes and an easier way to save.

Downtown Summerlinis is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season ki ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2023 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the urban core of the Summerlin, is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season kicks off in November with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink on Nov. 17.

Jon MacIntyre
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., developer of the Summerlin, announced it has retained Cushman Wakefield to oversee leasing for the Howard Hughes office portfolio in Summerlin,

A construction worker helps build a new home in North Las Vegas. A recent report shows new home ...
Buyers choose new homes over existing ones
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

During the first three quarters of 2023, Las Vegas’ new home net sales have surpassed the first nine months of 2022 as buyers slowly become more accustomed to elevated mortgage rates and are choosing new homes over existing ones in greater percentag

For the second year, the Southern Paiute and Culture District was a popular addition to the Sum ...
Summerlin recognizes Native American heritage month
Provided Content

In October, Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core, hosted the Southern Paiute and Culture District during the 27th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts.

Models in Modena l start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,672 square feet to 2,119 squar ...
Century Communities showcases homes at Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence offers a selection of new homes in Century Communities’ Glenmore I and II, Somerville, Alderidge and Modena I and II collections.

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a rec ...
Summerlin near Red Rock National Conservation Area
Provided Content

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a recent blog published by CNN. The list was compiled based on proximity to green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains.

More stories
First look: 32-story condo building in downtown to be 379 feet tall
First look: 32-story condo building in downtown to be 379 feet tall
Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
$15M Summerlin home comes with an amenity like no other — a Ferrari
$15M Summerlin home comes with an amenity like no other — a Ferrari
Canyon Gate Country Club home lists for $1.8M
Canyon Gate Country Club home lists for $1.8M
Las Vegas high-rise market stays steady
Las Vegas high-rise market stays steady
Luxury homebuilding goes green: Sustainable mansions use less resources
Luxury homebuilding goes green: Sustainable mansions use less resources