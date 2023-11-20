Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park

Residential construction will begin soon on the luxury high-rise condominium Cello Tower, which will anchor the mixed-use Origin at Symphony Park, both created by Red Ridge Development. Pricing for eight penthouse suites starts at $4.5 million. The 240 one- and two-bedroom plus den residences begin at $700,000.

This artist's rendering shows the pool at the luxury high-rise Cello Tower at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Patrick Brennen

This artist's rendering shows what the Cello Tower high-rise building at Symphony Park will look like when it is completed in 2026. (Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

(Darkroom Studio)

This artist's rendering shows what the 32-story luxury high-rise Cello Tower at Symphony Park will look like. The building includes eight penthouses on the top two floors. (Darkroom Studio)

Residential construction soon will start on the luxury high-rise condominium Cello Tower, which will anchor the mixed-use Origin at Symphony Park, both created by Red Ridge Development.

Pricing for eight penthouse suites starts at $4.5 million. The 240 residences featuring one- and two-bedroom plus dens begin at $700,000.

The development of Cello Tower adds to the demand for residences in the downtown area. It continues the vision of city leaders, including former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and current Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“Patrick Brennen (CEO of Red Ridge Development) is bringing us this wonderful project in a magnificent high-rise,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. “People can live in the heart of the city, and there is so much to do with great access. The area is located in the center of our government with federal, state, city and county buildings. Patrick and his team have created this wonderful complex, which is walkable and bikeable along tree-lined streets and so safe.”

Architecture firm Perkins Eastman designed the 32-story high-rise to include eight penthouses on the top two floors (four penthouses on each floor). According to Brennen, buyers can buy two or three penthouses or the entire floor to customize; they have that opportunity until construction starts or they sell out.

One Line Design Studio designed the interiors with the landscape design by Floor Associates. The penthouses will feature corner exposures and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows framing the views of the city. The heightened 12- to 14-foot ceilings add to the spaciousness and expanse of the living space.

The other residences present spacious floor plans, including great rooms encompassing 10-foot ceilings and expansive windows framing the skyline and the surrounding mountains. Gourmet chef’s kitchens boast oversized waterfall islands, custom millwork and top-of-the-line designer appliances. Every unit offers ample walk-in closets and spa-inspired baths with rain showers. Rich hues, textures, deep-toned smoked oak floors and smooth eucalyptus wood cabinetry also are included.

Cello Tower will feature more than 40,000 square feet of amenities across three floors, including 25,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor lifestyle spaces.

The 25th floor incorporates an elevated outdoor environment with lush landscaping, a panoramic view and a beautiful fountain for people to sit, relax and listen to the water. Residents can entertain using the exhibition kitchen, private dining room and pods for barbecues. The hyper-oxygenated resort-style pool, TV media wall and pet spa and park add to the amenities.

The 7,000-square-foot second floor is entirely dedicated to wellness with a full-scale health and wellness club with a functional training area, spin, yoga, personal training, cold plunge, massage and treatment rooms and sauna and steam rooms. Residents can bring in their own trainers, massage therapists and other wellness personnel.

There are indoor and outdoor private workspaces and conference rooms for those who work from home. Residents can practice on a golf simulator, play in the game room and indulge in a drink with a smoke in the outdoor cigar lounge with mountain views. An exclusive arrival experience includes private entry and valet, private parking and 24-hour security and surveillance.

While high-rise condominiums were constructed in the early 2000s, developers today understand that high-rises are very specific to certain locations.

“People who move into high-rises want to be able to walk outside and be in a safe environment while shopping, eating out and walking their dog close to their home,” Brennen said. “This has been the missing link to high-rises built in Las Vegas. Symphony Park is the foundation of what a high-rise location should encompass. The city has really matured, and there is growth surrounding Las Vegas but not so much in the center core for residential. As more people move here, it will become more dense with increased traffic. For us, we offer access around the valley with a totally different environment and neighborhood.”

For those buying one of the condos as a second or third home, the most significant factor is lock and leave, with proximity to the airport. Homeowners can appreciate that their home at Cello Towers is in a safe, guarded location.

“As a third-generation Nevadan, we do see individuals coming who could be a second- or third-home buyer, but we really want people who are going to live here,” Brennan said. “We like the fact that people will be walking and engaging with the community. This building is meant to be for the people living here. In fact, I will be buying a unit.”

Sales will launch later this year, and interested parties can register with exclusive sales partner Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. Completion is scheduled for 2026.