Real Estate Millions

Marc-André Fleury sells Summerlin home for $8M

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
August 19, 2021 - 11:38 am
 
Updated August 19, 2021 - 12:04 pm
Marc-André Fleury (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reaches up for another stop versus the Minnesota Wi ...
Former Vegas Golden Knight goaltender Marc André-Fleury, who was traded to Chicago in July, has sold his Summerlin home in The Ridges for $8 million.

The Fleury deal closed late Wednesday, according to Clark County property records. The buyer’s name wasn’t immediately available in the recorded transaction as part of an all-cash deal. The deal was not listed on the Multiple Listing Service of the Las Vegas Realtors association.

The $8 million Fleury received is $2.5 million more than the $5.5 million he paid for the home in August 2019.

County records show that in April, Fleury switched the home from the Marc André-Fleury Revocable Trust to a limited liability company.

Realtors who’ve been to the home before the Fleury acquisition said when it was on the market a year or so prior it wasn’t completed and had been that way for years. They did not know if Fleury completed it. It was listed in county records as built in 2015.

Whether Fleury moves his family to Chicago or buys another home in Las Vegas isn’t known.

Fleury was represented by luxury Realtor Rhonda Allen with Simply Vegas. Ivan Sher with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties represented the unnamed buyer. Both Realtors declined to comment on the matter, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

Realtors said several months ago that Fleury had been talking about buying a lot to build a home in the exclusive Summit Club resort community in Summerlin. They did not know if he has done so.

Fleury had lived in Southern Highlands before he sold his one-story home for $2.3 million in 2019, according to county property records.

The home in The Ridges measures 9,311 square feet with five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The property sits on 0.38 acres with a pool and a spa.

