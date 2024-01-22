Raiders’ Mark Davis tops the condo sales for 2023

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis topped the list in 2023 of selling the most expensive condo in Las Vegas when he netted $10.5 million for his unit at The Summit Club in Summerlin.

File photo Raiders owner Mark Davis laughs from the sideline before the start of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10 in Denver. He sold his condo in The Summit Club in Summerlin for $13.5 million, the highest-priced condo sold in 2023.

Award Realty Turnberry Place penthouse tied for the No. 2 spot for highest high-rise condo listings in 2023. It sold for $8 million. The two-story unit has its own lap pool and Jacuzzi on the rooftop deck where there’s a fire pit and barbecue area.

Award Realty The two-story $8 million Turnberry Place penthouse has two kitchens and multiple entertaining areas. It features Italian limestone flooring and waterfall features.

Award Realty The No. 4 condo sale for the year was for $5.5 million for a Penthouse at Turnberry Place that sold Dec. 15. It measures 5,779 square feet with five bedrooms and 6½ baths.

Award Realty The $5.5 million Turnberry Place high-rise on the 37th floor has floor-to-ceiling views from every room and more than 1,100 feet of view decks.

IS Luxury The No. 5 sale in 2023 was for $5.45 million high-rise condo at One Queensridge Place in the west valley.

The 16th floor One Queensridge penthouse measures 6,404 square feet. It has four bedrooms, 5½ baths and garage space for five cars. There’s a dedicated office, private theater, and formal dining room.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis topped the list in 2023 of selling the most expensive condo in Las Vegas when he netted $10.5 million for his unit at The Summit Club in Summerlin.

Just like he did in relocating the Raiders from Oakland, Davis made a nice return on investment for the 2,862-square-foot condo that he bought in March 2021 for $5.3 million, according to Clark County property records. Davis listed the three-story condo for $13.5 million. Stay Away LLC is listed as the buyer.

The condo, which was completed in 2021, has two bedrooms, two three-quarter baths and one half bath. There is a bedroom on the main level and a primary bedroom downstairs. The unit has a great room with a fireplace, kitchen and balcony.

Davis flirted with Summit Club ownership before eventually turning to the hillsides of Henderson and closer to the Raiders headquarters in West Henderson. He has a $14 million custom home under construction by luxury builder Blue Heron in Ascaya, some seven miles from the headquarters compared to 23 miles from The Summit Club. Davis paid $6 million for the 6.3-acre lot in August 2020.

In December 2017, Davis paid $8.5 million for a 1.21-acre lot in the Summit Club where he planned to construct a custom home. Davis sold the lot for $10.5 million in July 2020 before buying his Ascaya lot a few days later.

Davis’ three-story home will resemble the Raiders’ practice facility and Allegiant Stadium. The upper floor resembles the bridge of a ship. The home, which has unobstructed views of Allegiant, is expected to be more than 15,000 square feet with a pool. Its address is 77 Sunset Strip, like the famed 1960s television series about a Los Angeles private detective that aired from 1958 to 1964.

Other top sales

■ The No. 2 condo sale in 2023 was $8 million for a penthouse at Turnberry Place. The two-story penthouse on the 37th and 38th floor measures 6,401 square feet and has views of the Strip and downtown. It has four bedrooms, an office, six baths, a theater area, two kitchens and multiple entertaining areas. The penthouse has its own lap pool and Jacuzzi on the rooftop deck where there’s a fire pit and barbecue area. The penthouse has Italian limestone flooring and waterfall features.

Jena McIntosh of Award Realty represented the buyer and seller for the unit.

■ Tied at No. 2 for $8 million was a condo at the Waldorf Astoria on the Strip. The three-bedroom, three-bath penthouse on the 42nd floor measures 3,922 square feet.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury represented the seller while Brian Nugent with IS Luxury represented the buyer.

■ The No. 4 sale for the year was for $5.5 million for a penthouse at Turnberry Place that sold Dec. 15. It measures 5,779 square feet with five bedrooms and 6½ baths. The high-rise on the 37th floor has floor-to-ceiling views from every room and more than 1,100 feet of view decks. It features a gourmet chef’s kitchen and primary bedroom with dual baths.

Jena McIntosh with Award Realty was the listing agent while Cynthia Glickman of Windermere Excellence was the buyer’s agent.

■ The No. 5 sale for the year was for $5.45 million at One Queensridge Place in the west valley. The 16th floor penthouse measures 6,404 square feet. It has four bedrooms, 5½ baths and garage space for five cars. There’s a dedicated office, private theater, and formal dining room.

Anthony Spiegel with IS Luxury was the listing agent while Doug Thompson with Urban Nest Realty was the buyer’s agent.

■ The No. 6 sale was for $4.99 million for a 43rd floor penthouse at the Waldorf Astoria. The two-bedroom unit measures 2,736 square feet.

Framed windows span the length of the penthouse to provide views of the city lights and mountains. There’s dual primary suites and multiple access points, a great room and large kitchen. A den offers additional space for an office, third bedroom, gym or theater.

Frank Napoli with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the seller’s agent while Sher was the buyer’s agent.

Highest condo listings

■ The most expensive listings heading into the year is for a $14 million at Panorama Towers penthouse on the 25th floor. It measures in excess of 8,000 square feet and covers three stories. There’s a crystal spiral staircase and custom mosaic murals. The unit has guest quarters, an elevator and four balconies that expand the living space to more than 10,000 square feet. It has an outdoor Hibachi Grill.

The listing by Michael Zelina of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International has four bedrooms and two baths.

■ The second highest listing is for $12.75 million for a penthouse at One Queensridge Place. The condo measures 14,719 square feet with six bedrooms and 6½ baths.

The listing said it has the finest imported materials, flooring created in hand placed precious stones, Jerusalem stone walls, handcarved built-ins, custom Venetian plaster finishings, handcrafted marble and iron custom railings. There’s a 24-foot entry with double iron and stone staircase leading to the second floor and even further to a third-floor retreat.

It has a 2,500 square-foot terrace,with unobstructed Strip views and a private pool. In addition there’s multiple additional terraces attached to bedrooms and baths, and retractable pocket glass patio doors. There is also a home theater.

Gadi Hahamy with Realty ONE Group is the listing agent for the unit referred to as the “The Crown Jewel” of Queensridge.

■ The No. 3 condo on the market is a 41st-floor penthouse going for $9.99 million at the Waldorf Astoria.

Napoli is the listing agent for the condo that measures 3,980 square feet with three bedrooms and 3 ½ baths. The east corner unit takes advantage of views to the north Strip, eastern and southern views. It also has a view of the F1 race course on the Strip and paddock.