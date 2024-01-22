52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Raiders’ Mark Davis tops the condo sales for 2023

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
January 22, 2024 - 9:48 am
 
File photo Raiders owner Mark Davis laughs from the sideline before the start of an NFL game a ...
File photo Raiders owner Mark Davis laughs from the sideline before the start of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10 in Denver. He sold his condo in The Summit Club in Summerlin for $13.5 million, the highest-priced condo sold in 2023.
Award Realty Turnberry Place penthouse tied for the No. 2 spot for highest high-rise condo list ...
Award Realty Turnberry Place penthouse tied for the No. 2 spot for highest high-rise condo listings in 2023. It sold for $8 million. The two-story unit has its own lap pool and Jacuzzi on the rooftop deck where there’s a fire pit and barbecue area.
Award Realty The two-story $8 million Turnberry Place penthouse has two kitchens and multiple e ...
Award Realty The two-story $8 million Turnberry Place penthouse has two kitchens and multiple entertaining areas. It features Italian limestone flooring and waterfall features.
Award Realty The No. 4 condo sale for the year was for $5.5 million for a Penthouse at Turnberr ...
Award Realty The No. 4 condo sale for the year was for $5.5 million for a Penthouse at Turnberry Place that sold Dec. 15. It measures 5,779 square feet with five bedrooms and 6½ baths.
Award Realty The $5.5 million Turnberry Place high-rise on the 37th floor has floor-to-ceiling ...
Award Realty The $5.5 million Turnberry Place high-rise on the 37th floor has floor-to-ceiling views from every room and more than 1,100 feet of view decks.
IS Luxury The No. 5 sale in 2023 was for $5.45 million high-rise condo at One Queensridge Plac ...
IS Luxury The No. 5 sale in 2023 was for $5.45 million high-rise condo at One Queensridge Place in the west valley.
The 16th floor One Queensridge penthouse measures 6,404 square feet. It has four bedrooms, 5½ ...
The 16th floor One Queensridge penthouse measures 6,404 square feet. It has four bedrooms, 5½ baths and garage space for five cars. There’s a dedicated office, private theater, and formal dining room.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis topped the list in 2023 of selling the most expensive condo in Las Vegas when he netted $10.5 million for his unit at The Summit Club in Summerlin.

Just like he did in relocating the Raiders from Oakland, Davis made a nice return on investment for the 2,862-square-foot condo that he bought in March 2021 for $5.3 million, according to Clark County property records. Davis listed the three-story condo for $13.5 million. Stay Away LLC is listed as the buyer.

The condo, which was completed in 2021, has two bedrooms, two three-quarter baths and one half bath. There is a bedroom on the main level and a primary bedroom downstairs. The unit has a great room with a fireplace, kitchen and balcony.

Davis flirted with Summit Club ownership before eventually turning to the hillsides of Henderson and closer to the Raiders headquarters in West Henderson. He has a $14 million custom home under construction by luxury builder Blue Heron in Ascaya, some seven miles from the headquarters compared to 23 miles from The Summit Club. Davis paid $6 million for the 6.3-acre lot in August 2020.

In December 2017, Davis paid $8.5 million for a 1.21-acre lot in the Summit Club where he planned to construct a custom home. Davis sold the lot for $10.5 million in July 2020 before buying his Ascaya lot a few days later.

Davis’ three-story home will resemble the Raiders’ practice facility and Allegiant Stadium. The upper floor resembles the bridge of a ship. The home, which has unobstructed views of Allegiant, is expected to be more than 15,000 square feet with a pool. Its address is 77 Sunset Strip, like the famed 1960s television series about a Los Angeles private detective that aired from 1958 to 1964.

Other top sales

■ The No. 2 condo sale in 2023 was $8 million for a penthouse at Turnberry Place. The two-story penthouse on the 37th and 38th floor measures 6,401 square feet and has views of the Strip and downtown. It has four bedrooms, an office, six baths, a theater area, two kitchens and multiple entertaining areas. The penthouse has its own lap pool and Jacuzzi on the rooftop deck where there’s a fire pit and barbecue area. The penthouse has Italian limestone flooring and waterfall features.

Jena McIntosh of Award Realty represented the buyer and seller for the unit.

■ Tied at No. 2 for $8 million was a condo at the Waldorf Astoria on the Strip. The three-bedroom, three-bath penthouse on the 42nd floor measures 3,922 square feet.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury represented the seller while Brian Nugent with IS Luxury represented the buyer.

■ The No. 4 sale for the year was for $5.5 million for a penthouse at Turnberry Place that sold Dec. 15. It measures 5,779 square feet with five bedrooms and 6½ baths. The high-rise on the 37th floor has floor-to-ceiling views from every room and more than 1,100 feet of view decks. It features a gourmet chef’s kitchen and primary bedroom with dual baths.

Jena McIntosh with Award Realty was the listing agent while Cynthia Glickman of Windermere Excellence was the buyer’s agent.

■ The No. 5 sale for the year was for $5.45 million at One Queensridge Place in the west valley. The 16th floor penthouse measures 6,404 square feet. It has four bedrooms, 5½ baths and garage space for five cars. There’s a dedicated office, private theater, and formal dining room.

Anthony Spiegel with IS Luxury was the listing agent while Doug Thompson with Urban Nest Realty was the buyer’s agent.

■ The No. 6 sale was for $4.99 million for a 43rd floor penthouse at the Waldorf Astoria. The two-bedroom unit measures 2,736 square feet.

Framed windows span the length of the penthouse to provide views of the city lights and mountains. There’s dual primary suites and multiple access points, a great room and large kitchen. A den offers additional space for an office, third bedroom, gym or theater.

Frank Napoli with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the seller’s agent while Sher was the buyer’s agent.

Highest condo listings

■ The most expensive listings heading into the year is for a $14 million at Panorama Towers penthouse on the 25th floor. It measures in excess of 8,000 square feet and covers three stories. There’s a crystal spiral staircase and custom mosaic murals. The unit has guest quarters, an elevator and four balconies that expand the living space to more than 10,000 square feet. It has an outdoor Hibachi Grill.

The listing by Michael Zelina of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International has four bedrooms and two baths.

■ The second highest listing is for $12.75 million for a penthouse at One Queensridge Place. The condo measures 14,719 square feet with six bedrooms and 6½ baths.

The listing said it has the finest imported materials, flooring created in hand placed precious stones, Jerusalem stone walls, handcarved built-ins, custom Venetian plaster finishings, handcrafted marble and iron custom railings. There’s a 24-foot entry with double iron and stone staircase leading to the second floor and even further to a third-floor retreat.

It has a 2,500 square-foot terrace,with unobstructed Strip views and a private pool. In addition there’s multiple additional terraces attached to bedrooms and baths, and retractable pocket glass patio doors. There is also a home theater.

Gadi Hahamy with Realty ONE Group is the listing agent for the unit referred to as the “The Crown Jewel” of Queensridge.

■ The No. 3 condo on the market is a 41st-floor penthouse going for $9.99 million at the Waldorf Astoria.

Napoli is the listing agent for the condo that measures 3,980 square feet with three bedrooms and 3 ½ baths. The east corner unit takes advantage of views to the north Strip, eastern and southern views. It also has a view of the F1 race course on the Strip and paddock.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
2
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
3
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
CARTOONS: How Trump looks on rollercoasters
CARTOONS: How Trump looks on rollercoasters
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The highest sale in December was for $13.9 million in cash for a home under construction on Chi ...
$13.9M Ascaya home tops December luxury sales
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The highest sale in December was for $13.9 million in cash for a home under construction on Chisel Crest Court in Ascaya.

The No. 2 luxury home sale for 2023 is Prince Jefri Bolkiah’s 16-acre estate at 99 Spanish Ga ...
Top luxury homes sales of 2023
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

It was quite the active luxury market at the top end while sales of $1 million and higher were running behind numbers compared to 2021 and 2022.

(Tonya Harvey/Real Estate Millions)
Luxury homes showcase holiday designs — PHOTOS
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Interior designer Laura Sullivan doesn’t rely on Christmas décor trends. For 16 years, the owner of My Favorite Design Inc., has performed her holiday design magic, creating personal reflections for high-end clients.

 
The latest must-have for luxury homes: wine rooms
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Traditionally a symbol of discernment and taste, wine collections are moving from a hidden, lower-level wine cellar to a prominent role within the luxury residence.

A two-story home on Sun Glow Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin sold for $5.65 million. It was the ...
$25M Spanish Trail compound leads November sales
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

There were 96 sales of $1 million and higher in November, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

 
Blue Heron features the $6.5M show home in Prado in historical neighborhood
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The exclusive neighborhood’s 5,887-square-foot show home demonstrates Prado’s unique architecture and Cresta’s semi-custom floor plan. The sophisticated two-story property at 7388 Olive Creek Court is listed for $6.5 million, offering a signature Vegas Modern design.

This 2,167-square-foot Waldorf Astoria penthouse on the 42nd floor sold for $3.49 million Oct. ...
Las Vegas high-rise market stays steady
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The high-rise condo market held steady during the third quarter despite elevated interest rates, but the arrival of high-net-worth visitors this past week for the Formula One race has prompted Realtors and a downtown developer of a 32-story project to seize the opportunity of those looking for a Las Vegas address.

A MacDonald Highlands home that set the all-time Las Vegas sales record in 2021 for $25 million ...
$34M mansion lists in time for F1; Prince of Brunei’s estate under contract
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A palatial estate owned by the Prince of Brunei has found a buyer, and a MacDonald Highlands home that set the all-time Las Vegas sales record in 2021 is on the market for $34 million — just in time for the F1 race on the Strip.

More stories
Top luxury homes sales of 2023
Top luxury homes sales of 2023
2024 sees eight homes listed at $18 million and higher
2024 sees eight homes listed at $18 million and higher
$13.9M Ascaya home tops December luxury sales
$13.9M Ascaya home tops December luxury sales
D.R. Horton presents holiday wonderland
D.R. Horton presents holiday wonderland
Green Valley home hits market for $2.4M
Green Valley home hits market for $2.4M
Dentists find their dream home in Summerlin
Dentists find their dream home in Summerlin