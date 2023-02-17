Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M

The football boss sold the unit to David Goggins, an author, long-distance runner and former Navy SEAL.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has cashed in on a condo in a wealthy Las Vegas enclave.

Davis sold a single-story, 2,862-square-foot unit in The Summit Club for $10.5 million last month, according to property records, which indicate the football boss purchased the condo in 2021 for $5.3 million.

He sold it to David Goggins, an author, long-distance runner and former Navy SEAL, Clark County records and Nevada business-entity filings indicate.

Goggins purchased the home through a limited liability company called Stay Away.

The Summit Club, which spans hundreds of acres off Town Center Drive south of Flamingo Road, in Las Vegas’ Summerlin community, features a golf course, luxury homes and a “wealth” of amenities including “round-the-clock security,” its website declares.

After the Las Vegas Review-Journal asked to speak with Davis for this story, he said in a text message Thursday: “Not Much To Say.. You Know More Than I Do !!!”

He did not reply to a follow-up message asking if he could confirm that he sold the unit.

4,030 pull-ups

Goggins “transformed himself from a depressed, overweight young man with no future into a U.S. Armed Forces icon and one of the world’s top endurance athletes,” according to his bio on Lioncrest Publishing’s website.

He is the “only man in history to complete elite training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Air Force Tactical Air Controller,” the bio says.

Goggins has finished more than 70 ultra-distance races, often placing in the top five, and is a former Guinness World Record holder for completing 4,030 pull-ups in 17 hours, according to his website.

He also wrote a best-selling memoir called “Can’t Hurt Me” and a book called “Never Finished.”

The Summit Club’s other property owners include Mark Wahlberg. Last year, the movie star purchased 2.5 acres there for $15.6 million and a two-story, 7,327-square-foot townhouse in the community for $14.5 million.

Multiple attempts to reach Goggins for comment, including through Lioncrest and an attorney he’s linked to, were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, an auto reply from an email address listed on Goggins’ website stated he “is not scheduling any media at this time however please feel free to follow up again in a few months time if still interested.”

Buying and selling

Davis was no stranger to The Summit Club, a product of Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. and Arizona-based Discovery Land Co.

He purchased land there in 2017 for $8.5 million, and permits were pulled to build a custom home, Clark County records show.

The house was never built, and Davis sold the 1.2-acre plot for $10.5 million in 2020.

He also purchased a 6.3-acre site in Ascaya, a mountain-mansion community in Henderson, for $6 million in 2020 and is building a three-story, ultra-luxury house there.

The imposing, seemingly Raiders-colored mansion will have floor-to-ceiling windows and be heavy on symmetry, rising to a peak in the middle, where the top floor resembles the bridge of a ship, according to project plans filed with the city of Henderson.

It also will feature a “man cave,” prep kitchen, bar, steam room, library, porte-cochere and “guest/vendor parking area,” plans show.

A building permit application for the home said it will span just over 15,000 square feet and have a 5,422-square-foot garage area. It also listed a valuation of $14 million.

