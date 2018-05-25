‘Pizza delivery’ law addresses speeding in community

I call it the “pizza delivery” law. Nevada Revised Statute 116,31031 subsection 1b2, which states that a fine may not be imposed against a unit owner or tenant or invitee of a unit owner or tenant for a violation that involves a vehicle operated by a person who is delivering goods to or performing services for the unit owner, tenant or invitee of the unit owner or tenant.

Q: I received this as part of a newsletter from the homeowners association where I own a condo. I don’t live there, and have no idea how often my tenant gets deliveries. Even if I did, I can’t remember the last time I was able to have a conversation with a delivery person. These days, they simply drop (or throw) and run. Can an HOA actually hold an owner legally responsible for the driving habits of delivery people? I found this laughable, except that it wouldn’t be if I were cited.

“Delivery drivers, guests and personal driving habits: The speed limit inside the community is still 15 mph. Please obey the speed limit because the roads are narrow and there are no sidewalks for people and dogs. Also, communicate to guests and delivery drivers that obeying the speed limit is not optional. Amazon drivers in particular have been seen doing 40 mph down … . It is not acceptable. The owner is responsible for who they bring in the community. If a delivery person is involved in an accident, the owner who brought them into the community will be cited, too.”

A: I call it the “pizza delivery” law. Nevada Revised Statute 116,31031 subsection 1b2, which states that a fine may not be imposed against a unit owner or tenant or invitee of a unit owner or tenant for a violation that involves a vehicle operated by a person who is delivering goods to or performing services for the unit owner, tenant or invitee of the unit owner or tenant.

