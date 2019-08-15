Hunting knockoffs like playing ‘whack-a-mole,’ MAGIC attendees say

The issue of counterfeiting in retail was raised by other small business owners during this year’s fashion trade show MAGIC, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Panthink Footwear Co. located in the Fast Fashion Footwear floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

German influencer Julia Lang is photographed on the Project floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the Premier China floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the Premier China floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A piece from Dongguan Hui Lin Apparel Co. is photographed at the Premier China floor during the third and final day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A piece from Dongguan Hui Lin Apparel Co. is photographed at the Premier China floor during the third and final day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the China floor during the third and final day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the Fast Fashion Footwear floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the Fast Fashion Footwear floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Signs hang in Cape Robbin's exhibit forbidding photography of their footwear during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A sign prohibits photography of Legend Footwear Inc.'s exhibit and products on the Fast Fashion Footwear floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees exit the North Hall during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees come and go during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the show floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

USA project manager for Triple 7 Productions Dillon Jones works on the Project floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the Project floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the Mens MAGIC floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Attendees walk the Mens MAGIC floor during the third day of the MAGIC trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Darci Schurig spent nearly a year designing her first swimsuit collection. But soon after its launch, knockoff versions of her creations began popping up online.

That was two years ago, but the founder of Las Vegas-based retailer Pink Desert said it still happens. The issue of counterfeiting in retail was raised by other small business owners during this year’s fashion trade show MAGIC, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday through Wednesday.

A number of retailers like Pink Desert joined in a seminar Monday about the prevalence of copycats for large and small businesses.

“I know by talking to a few other designers I’m not the only one having this problem,” said Schurig. “It’s such a hard beast to tackle.”

Whack-a-mole

When Pink Desert launches a new collection, Schurig and her staff will find those same items being sold on another retailer’s website along with their product images.

Pink Desert Marketing Director and Executive Assistant Jena Huse said she has spreadsheets of at least 150 companies who have sold knockoff versions of their merchandise.

“They’ll steal our photos, get rid of our (brand) name then target our customers with our photos saying they’re selling our products,” Huse said. “Our Instagram followers will message us saying, ‘Hey, we got this (ad) from a company is it yours?’ In two weeks, someone has completely knocked it off.”

The pirated photos are used to sell the cheaper knockoff version of Pink Desert’s clothing.

Stefania Geraci, former general counsel at Italian eyewear giant Luxottica Group, said it’s like “whack-a-mole.”

“It’s a campaign and it’s work … but you have to go after all those players,” Geraci said during the seminar. “You send them all cease and desist letters and tell them they’re not allowed to sell your product. You have to take the initiative. It’s not a problem that’s going to go away.”

Schurig said her products often are copied by manufacturers, who would either sell the merchandise online using her product images or offer it wholesale to various retailers.

“I have purchased some of the knockoffs and the quality is day and night — the fabric, the feel, the fit, the print’s color,” said Schurig. “It’s similar but different and they don’t have our exact art file so they’re trying to replicate what they’ve seen.”

Schurig founded Pink Desert in 2010 as an online shop selling women’s clothing, swimsuits, footwear, accessories and children’s swimsuits. This month she will be opening her first brick-and-mortar shop in Centennial Hills area of the northwest valley. Prices range from about $10 for a pearl hairpin to $75 for a one-piece swimsuit.

What to do

Attorney Michael Krashin of Banner Witcoff, who also was on the MAGIC panel, said the best option is registering a trademark.

“Without a federal trademark registration, you’re easily copied,” he said. “There’s no magic law that helps the fashion industry (but) trademark is one, copyright is another … then we have patents.”

Geraci said companies also can hire third-party service providers who can offer monitoring services or partner with law firms. She added businesses also should promote their network of authorized retailers to customers.

On the showroom floor, many vendors have signs telling attendees not to take photos of product for fear of having their goods counterfeited.

New York-based online vintage store Morphew doesn’t allow MAGIC attendees to take photos of its products on display. The retailer sells a number of luxury vintage pieces, including a 1990s Roberto Cavalli satin gown, a 1970s Gucci silk blouse, as well as its own namesake collection — with items often costing upwards of $14,000.

“They’ll come over, especially the factories that are here, and take pictures of stuff and we know that they’ll go and counterfeit it, ” said Melissa Motola, Morphew’s special projects manager.

Motola said going after those who copy the company’s custom-designs is difficult.

The company recently created a gold chainmail mini dress for Rihanna, who wore it in March for her Fenty Beauty ad campaign. The handmade body-hugging dress was quickly copied, said Motola.

“It’s going to happen,” she said. “How can you avoid it?”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.