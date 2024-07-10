10 West Nile Virus cases reported so far this year in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District reported three new cases of West Nile Virus in Clark County this week. Ten people have contracted the virus so far this year.

Mosquitoes feed off a device with blood in a lab at UNLV in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ten people have been infected so far this year in the county, including three people who contracted the non-neuroinvasive form of the virus, and seven with the neuroinvasive form, according to a report released Monday by the health district.

About one out of 150 infected people can develop a serious and sometimes fatal illness from the virus, officials said.

This year has had the highest number of reported West Nile cases in recent years, according to the report, with just two people reported with the virus last year and no cases reported in 2021 and 2022.

Fourty-two ZIP codes in the county have been identified as having West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes, with 89146, 89129, and 89032 having the highest number of West Nile-positive mosquito testing pools, the health district said.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to drain standing water around their homes each week and use EPA-registered insect repellents while outdoors. Residents can also report mosquito activity to the Mosquito Surveillance Program at 702-759-1633.

