1st confirmed West Nile virus cases of the season reported

The Southern Nevada Health District has identified two cases of West Nile virus for this season, the agency said Wednesday in a news release.

One patient, a man over the age of 60, was diagnosed with the non-neuroinvasive form of the illness, and a man over the age of 70 had the neuroinvasive form of the illness. Both patients have recovered.

The announcement of the first reported cases in Clark County residents occurs after the Health District reported the highest level of mosquito activity in the program’s history this early in a season. As of Friday, 230 mosquito pools (7,493 mosquitoes from 30 ZIP codes) tested positive for West Nile virus. Nine mosquito pools, (267 mosquitoes from five ZIP codes) tested positive for the virus that causes St. Louis encephalitis.

Public health officials are encouraging everyone to take steps to protect themselves. The risk of mosquito-borne illnesses can be reduced through preventive measures. The Health District’s Fight the Bite campaign calls on people to:

— Eliminate Standing Water: Remove breeding sources around their homes. Aedes aegypti breed in small containers that collect rain or irrigation water, such as children’s toys, wheelbarrows and plant saucers, and even bottle caps.

— Prevent Mosquito Bites: Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent. Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

— Report Mosquito Activity: Call the Health District’s surveillance program at (702) 759-1633. To report a green pool, people should contact their local code enforcement agency.

