106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

1st confirmed West Nile virus cases of the season reported

The Southern Nevada Health District has identified two cases of West Nile virus for this season ...
The Southern Nevada Health District has identified two cases of West Nile virus for this season, the agency said Wednesday in a news release. (Getty Images)
More Stories
James Belnap at his home on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Mesquite. Belnap, the widower of Marsha B ...
Lawsuit says medical transit company caused woman’s death after she burnt feet
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring ...
Ice cream products recalled over possible bacteria contamination
How clean is Las Vegas’ water?
Flexitarianism emphasizes plant-based foods as the foundation of your meals while allowing for ...
This simple diet flex can lower risk of heart disease
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2024 - 12:53 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Health District has identified two cases of West Nile virus for this season, the agency said Wednesday in a news release.

One patient, a man over the age of 60, was diagnosed with the non-neuroinvasive form of the illness, and a man over the age of 70 had the neuroinvasive form of the illness. Both patients have recovered.

The announcement of the first reported cases in Clark County residents occurs after the Health District reported the highest level of mosquito activity in the program’s history this early in a season. As of Friday, 230 mosquito pools (7,493 mosquitoes from 30 ZIP codes) tested positive for West Nile virus. Nine mosquito pools, (267 mosquitoes from five ZIP codes) tested positive for the virus that causes St. Louis encephalitis.

Public health officials are encouraging everyone to take steps to protect themselves. The risk of mosquito-borne illnesses can be reduced through preventive measures. The Health District’s Fight the Bite campaign calls on people to:

— Eliminate Standing Water: Remove breeding sources around their homes. Aedes aegypti breed in small containers that collect rain or irrigation water, such as children’s toys, wheelbarrows and plant saucers, and even bottle caps.

— Prevent Mosquito Bites: Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent. Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

— Report Mosquito Activity: Call the Health District’s surveillance program at (702) 759-1633. To report a green pool, people should contact their local code enforcement agency.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Commissioners hit with ethics complaints for attending Las Vegas Grand Prix
Commissioners hit with ethics complaints for attending Las Vegas Grand Prix
2
Monsoon season is near. Here’s what to expect in Las Vegas
Monsoon season is near. Here’s what to expect in Las Vegas
3
Ahern company accused of running Ponzi scheme in new lawsuit
Ahern company accused of running Ponzi scheme in new lawsuit
4
SAUNDERS: Two Big Media mistakes this week already
SAUNDERS: Two Big Media mistakes this week already
5
Prop bets posted for Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate
Prop bets posted for Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
How clean is Las Vegas’ water?
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Valley Water District said it conducted 320,000 analyses on more than 55,000 water samples from Lake Mead and other storage reservoirs.

Flexitarianism emphasizes plant-based foods as the foundation of your meals while allowing for ...
This simple diet flex can lower risk of heart disease
By Alexandra Caspero Wealth of Geeks

What if a simple tweak to your diet could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease without requiring you to go entirely meat-free?

Morning workouts eliminate the need to worry about finding time for exercise later in the day, ...
Is there an optimal time of day to work out?
By Rick Thiesse Mayo Clinic News Network

It’s a long-standing discussion for all who want to get into shape. When is the best time to exercise? Morning and evening workouts both have their benefits.

Reports of a $600 Social Security payment increase in June are false. (Getty Images)
Watch out for this Social Security scam
By Toni King Toni Says

Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley advised Americans not to fall “this stunt” regarding a cost-of-living adjustment.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘The kids are getting bit’: Clark County has set an unpleasant health-related record
recommend 2
Mosquito species ‘exploded all over the valley’; What can the health district do?
recommend 3
‘Tranq’ found in illicit drug supply in Las Vegas
recommend 4
UNLV seeks volunteers for Type 1 diabetes study
recommend 5
Ice cream products recalled over possible bacteria contamination
recommend 6
Fatal crash reported on northbound I-15 near Primm