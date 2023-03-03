58°F
Health

2 cases of Legionnaires’ disease at off-Strip hotel investigated

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2023 - 1:19 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported at a hotel off the Las Vegas Strip are being investigated, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday.

The guests stayed separately at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., in December and January. The hotel is assisting in the investigation and taking steps to notify current and past guests dating back to Dec. 16, the release said.

Guests who stayed at The Orleans during this timeframe and experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay can report their illness to the Health District using a survey posted on its website.

In response to the initial illness reports, the Health District conducted an environmental study of the facility, including water sampling and the facility arranged for additional environmental testing of its water system.

Facility testing results did indicate the presence of Legionella bacteria. To help prevent additional people from becoming sick the hotel has begun implementing remediation procedures and a proactive water management plan.

Legionnaires’ disease is contracted by inhaling aerosol droplets of water contaminated with the bacteria. Sources of the aerosol can include showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters, and decorative fountains. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria.

Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick; however, the illness can be severe and sometimes result in death. Generally, Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person-to-person.

Anyone with additional questions can contact the Health District’s Helpline at 702-759-4636 866-767-5038 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information on Legionnaire’s disease is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

