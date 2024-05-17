$50K donation to help new moms, their babies in Nevada

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield made a $50,000 donation to the nonprofit Baby’s Bounty to help families at risk in Nevada.

David Kraus, second from left, community outreach manager of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, presents a $50,000 check to Joceyln McKinney, right, board president of Baby's Bounty, at a ceremony Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Anthem Wellness Center on Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An effort to help new mothers and their babies in Nevada has just received a financial boost.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield presented a $50,000 donation Friday to Baby’s Bounty, a nonprofit that helps at-risk families with young children in the Silver State. The donation is part of a partnership to make sure new mothers get essential baby items.

Baby’s Bounty’s programs include a diaper bank that was launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and so far has distributed more than 4 million diapers to moms in need.

Jocelyn McKinney, board president of Baby’s Bounty, said the money from Anthem Blue Cross will help the nonprofit’s programming grow.

“It will also help us innovate and figure out other ways to fill a need in the state,” she said.

As part of the partnership, Baby’s Bounty will supply diapers to be distributed through Anthem Wellness Centers in Las Vegas and Reno.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.