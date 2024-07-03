104°F
5 new cases of West Nile virus reported in Southern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 11:04 am
 

The Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday is reporting five new cases of West Nile virus.

With the added cases, the Health District says there have now been seven cases.

According to a news release, three patients were diagnosed with the neuroinvasive form of the illness: A female over the age of 60, and two males under the age of 50. All three patients were hospitalized and are recovering, health officials said.

Additionally, a male and female, both under the age of 50, had the non-neuroinvasive form of the illness. Both patients have recovered, according to the release.

On June 26, the Health District announced its first two cases of West Nile virus for this season.

In that announcement, officials said one patient, a man over the age of 60, was diagnosed with the non-neuroinvasive form of the illness, and a man over the age of 70 had the neuroinvasive form of the illness. Both patients had recovered.

As of June 27, the Health District notes that 267 mosquito pools (8,578 mosquitoes from 36 ZIP codes) tested positive for West Nile virus. Fifteen mosquito pools (447 mosquitoes from six ZIP codes) tested positive for the virus that causes St. Louis encephalitis, the release states.

