7 cases of mpox so far in 2024 in Southern Nevada, health officials say

Vials of single doses of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox are seen from a cooler at a vaccinations site on Aug. 29, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Seven probable and confirmed cases of mpox have been reported in Southern Nevada in 2024, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. In total, there have been 317 cases all-time in Clark County, officials said.

Formerly known as monkeypox, the disease is caused by a virus that is in the same family as ones that cause smallpox. Symptoms include a rash that scabs before healing.

To date, only the less severe type of mpox has been reported in the United States. Clade I, which can cause more severe illness and death, is endemic to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and has travelled to neighboring countries. Clade II caused the global mpox outbreak in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control. More than 99.9 percent of people with Clade II survive, the CDC said.

“We do want people to be aware, because we do see sporadic cases,” Jennifer Sizemore, the chief communications officer for the health district, told the Review-Journal.

She said the organization has seen an increase in discussion about mpox on social media recently, and has been receiving more inquiries about it.

One case of mpox was reported at the Clark County Detention Center during the week of August 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The person is no longer in custody, and police said there were no other reported cases.

“Mpox spreads through close or intimate contact,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “The most effective way for those at risk to protect themselves is by receiving two doses of the Mpox vaccine if eligible.”

Mpox can be spread from contact between animals and humans, according to the CDC. The CDC recommends avoiding close contact with people with symptoms such as rashes and lesions and avoiding objects touched by people with mpox. If exposed, people should watch for symptoms for 21 days and visit a health care provider.

It typically takes about seven to 14 days after exposure to develop mpox, but the incubation period can be anywhere from five to 21 days, according to the health district. It lasts two to four weeks.

Antiviral medications and vaccines for smallpox can be used to treat and prevent mpox infections, according to the health district.

Receiving two doses of the vaccine has been effective in lowering the risk of contracting the disease as well as reducing the severity of symptoms if it is contracted, the health district said. If administered within 14 days of exposure, it can also lower the risk of contracting mpox. Over 11,740 doses have been administered in Clark County, according to the Health District.

People can visit snhd.info/Mpox for more information on the vaccine.

