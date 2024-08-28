103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

7 cases of mpox so far in 2024 in Southern Nevada, health officials say

Vials of single doses of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox are seen from a cooler at a vaccinations ...
Vials of single doses of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox are seen from a cooler at a vaccinations site on Aug. 29, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Southern Nevada Health District offices (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District offices (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A worker grabs bottles of water while working on the Nevada Department of Transportation's Proj ...
Nevada may update wildfire risk disclosure, worker heat protection rules
Runners begin taking to their routes during a Las Vegas Girls Run Club meeting at Seastrand Par ...
‘A place and pace for everyone’: Run clubs build community around Las Vegas
A woman holds two boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits in Washington, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/A ...
More free COVID-19 tests can soon be ordered through mail
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mpox case reported at Clark County Detention Center
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2024 - 3:18 pm
 

Seven probable and confirmed cases of mpox have been reported in Southern Nevada in 2024, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. In total, there have been 317 cases all-time in Clark County, officials said.

Formerly known as monkeypox, the disease is caused by a virus that is in the same family as ones that cause smallpox. Symptoms include a rash that scabs before healing.

To date, only the less severe type of mpox has been reported in the United States. Clade I, which can cause more severe illness and death, is endemic to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and has travelled to neighboring countries. Clade II caused the global mpox outbreak in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control. More than 99.9 percent of people with Clade II survive, the CDC said.

“We do want people to be aware, because we do see sporadic cases,” Jennifer Sizemore, the chief communications officer for the health district, told the Review-Journal.

She said the organization has seen an increase in discussion about mpox on social media recently, and has been receiving more inquiries about it.

One case of mpox was reported at the Clark County Detention Center during the week of August 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The person is no longer in custody, and police said there were no other reported cases.

“Mpox spreads through close or intimate contact,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “The most effective way for those at risk to protect themselves is by receiving two doses of the Mpox vaccine if eligible.”

Mpox can be spread from contact between animals and humans, according to the CDC. The CDC recommends avoiding close contact with people with symptoms such as rashes and lesions and avoiding objects touched by people with mpox. If exposed, people should watch for symptoms for 21 days and visit a health care provider.

It typically takes about seven to 14 days after exposure to develop mpox, but the incubation period can be anywhere from five to 21 days, according to the health district. It lasts two to four weeks.

Antiviral medications and vaccines for smallpox can be used to treat and prevent mpox infections, according to the health district.

Receiving two doses of the vaccine has been effective in lowering the risk of contracting the disease as well as reducing the severity of symptoms if it is contracted, the health district said. If administered within 14 days of exposure, it can also lower the risk of contracting mpox. Over 11,740 doses have been administered in Clark County, according to the Health District.

People can visit snhd.info/Mpox for more information on the vaccine.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Jury reaches verdict in Robert Telles murder trial — WATCH LIVE
Jury reaches verdict in Robert Telles murder trial — WATCH LIVE
2
Veteran QB among final cuts by Raiders — FULL LIST
Veteran QB among final cuts by Raiders — FULL LIST
3
Las Vegas police union says it still won’t comply with NFL’s new access policy
Las Vegas police union says it still won’t comply with NFL’s new access policy
4
Caesars Sportsbook on hook for $2.5M payout on Raiders bet
Caesars Sportsbook on hook for $2.5M payout on Raiders bet
5
City threatens water shutoff to Henderson complex if HOA doesn’t make fixes
City threatens water shutoff to Henderson complex if HOA doesn’t make fixes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman holds two boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits in Washington, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/A ...
More free COVID-19 tests can soon be ordered through mail
Amanda Seitz Associated Press

On the heels of a summer wave of COVID-19 cases, Americans will be able to get free virus test kits mailed to their homes, starting in late September.

 
Tips for eating clean on a budget
By Iryna Bychkiv Wealth of Geeks

Focusing on gut health through nutrient-dense superfoods can be sustainable for diets and budgets.

 
The 3 best exercises for building core strength
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

A good way to combat back woes is by strengthening the core. But there’s a lot of confusion about which drills are the most effective.

Selena Gomez with Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short in a scene from Season 4 of "Only Murder ...
‘Only Murders’ star Selena Gomez lives to take chances
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Life is about being able to take chances and figure it out along the way,” she says. “We all want that feeling when you’re excited and nervous at the same time.”