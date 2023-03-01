47°F
Health

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain low

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 3:10 pm
 
Three-year-old twins Luca, left, and Quincy Yacoub show off their Band-Aids after getting a COV ...
Three-year-old twins Luca, left, and Quincy Yacoub show off their Band-Aids after getting a COVID-19 vaccine from KJ Dionisio at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide and in Clark County remain at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic, according to new state data.

The 14-day average for new daily confirmed cases dipped to 86 in the county from 91 a week ago, according to data posted Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, the average decreased to 126 from 135. The last time case numbers reached such low levels was late last March.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 125 in the county from 134 a week earlier. Statewide, hospitalizations declined to 166 from 174.

The 14-day average for daily new COVID-19 deaths remained at zero in the county and statewide.

All of Nevada’s counties are experiencing low community levels of COVID-19, a metric based on case numbers and hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationwide, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths all continue to decrease, according to the CDC.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

