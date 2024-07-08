113°F
Does your child still need their back-to-school vaccines? Here’s where to go

Natalia Ossa receives a vaccine from medical assistant Lindsey Johnson during a free back-to-sc ...
Natalia Ossa receives a vaccine from medical assistant Lindsey Johnson during a free back-to-school immunization and health clinic event hosted at the FirstMed Health and Wellness Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 4:49 pm
 

The start of the school year is just over a month away, and there’s still time for students to get their manditory school vaccines.

The Clark County School District requires all students enrolling in school to be vaccinated for chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Twelfth grade students in public, private or charter school must receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY), and seventh-grade students, or eighth- to 12th-grade students new to Nevada schools, must receive receive their tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) vaccine before the beginning of the school year, the health district said.

Students can be vaccinated at one of the following health district locations with an appointment:

— Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.)

Special back-to-school dates and times at this location:

Fridays: August 2 and August 9, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: August 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Road., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.)

Special back-to-school dates and times at this location:

Mondays: July 29; August 5 and August 12, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

— Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Drive, Suite A, Henderson, NV 89015

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027

Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.)

Students may also be vaccinated at the CCSD Family Support Center, 1720 S. Maryland Parkway on July 10, July 17, and July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tdap, MenACWY or HPV vaccines for students 11 to 18 are available at the following locations:

— Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont St.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, July 30 through Aug. 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Boulevard Mall (in El Mercado), 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Suites 208-210.

Hours: Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make a vaccine appointment, call 702-759-1910 or visit snhd.info/bts to book online.

For more information on what vaccines your child needs, go to ccsd.net/parents/enrollment.php.

To see your child’s vaccination record, access Nevada’s immunization registry at izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

