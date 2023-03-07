60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Health

FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks

By Associated Press
March 7, 2023 - 1:02 pm
 
A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silve ...
A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md. U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury.

The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.

There’s no indication the latest recalls are related to those products.

The Food and Drug Administration posted separate recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex after the companies said they are voluntarily pulling several lots of their products from the market. Both companies said the recalls were conducted in consultation with the FDA.

Pharmedica on Friday said it is recalling two lots of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops due to problems “that could result in blindness.” The over-the-counter drops are designed to treat eye irritation. The Phoenix-based company said consumers should immediately stop using the drops and return them to the place they were purchased.

The recall affects nearly 2,900 bottles, according to the company. The drops were manufactured in Arizona.

Last week, the FDA posted a separate recall announcement from Apotex recalling six lots of prescription eyedrops used to treat a form of glaucoma. The company said it launched the recall after finding cracks in a handful of bottle caps.

The drops are distributed as Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution. 0.15% and were sold between last April through February.

Apotex said in an email that the eyedrops were manufactured in Canada. The company hasn’t received any reports of injuries related to the drops.

MOST READ
1
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
2
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
3
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
4
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
5
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Leg ...
New taxes on the rich can help save Medicare, Biden says
By Chris Megerian and Josh Boak The Associated Press

“This modest increase in Medicare contributions from those with the highest incomes will help keep the Medicare program strong for decades to come,” he said.

The cost of long-term care is projected to rise, from an average nursing home cost of $115,000 ...
Many Americans neglect to plan for long-term care
By Toni King Toni Says

We are noticing more long-term care issues because many people are waiting until past age 65 to apply for a traditional long-term care policy.

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at ...
Meditation helps Michael B. Jordan roll with punches
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Meditation is my escape from a world where there is a lot going on,” says Jordan, who added directing duties to his starring role in the boxing sequel “Creed III.”

More stories for you
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Cleaning products recalled over bacterial infection risk
Cleaning products recalled over bacterial infection risk
Tribute to late Raiders QB Humm to highlight new MS treatments
Tribute to late Raiders QB Humm to highlight new MS treatments
What is Medicare’s ‘creditable’ prescription drug coverage?
What is Medicare’s ‘creditable’ prescription drug coverage?
Nevada COVID-19 cases remain near pandemic-low levels
Nevada COVID-19 cases remain near pandemic-low levels