Health

Flu, COVID, RSV activity still high in Clark County, officials say

Residents are urged to take precautions as respiratory illness activity — including flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus — remains high throughout Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District said Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2025 - 9:36 am
 

Residents are urged to take precautions as respiratory illness activity — including flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus — remains high throughout Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District said Monday in a news release.

Seasonal flu activity is increasing and remains elevated across most of the United States. As of Dec. 28, the health district reported 438 influenza-associated hospitalizations and seven deaths for the 2024-25 flu season, which runs from October through May.

During the same period last season, the health district reported 294 influenza-associated hospitalizations and 13 deaths. Community wastewater surveillance as of Jan. 8 shows moderate concentrations of the virus that causes COVID-19 and high concentrations of RSV and influenza A in Clark County, the release said.

The health district recommends people take the following steps to protect themselves and others:

— Get vaccinated: Safe and effective vaccines are available for flu, COVID-19 and RSV (for those eligible for the RSV immunization).

— Wash your hands: Wash hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer.

— Seek treatment: Effective treatments are available for flu and COVID-19. Treatment is especially recommended for individuals at higher risk of severe illness and can help reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

In addition, people who are sick should stay home and avoid contact with others. Those who are immunocompromised should take extra precautions in public, such as wearing a high-quality, well-fitting mask.

Testing is another prevention strategy that can assist individuals in making decisions to further protect themselves and others. Free COVID-19 self-test kits are available at sites throughout Clark County, including Laughlin and Mesquite. For more information and locations, go to www.snhd.info/covid-testing.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

