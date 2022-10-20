Health district reports 1st death of Clark County resident with monkeypox

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. (NIAID via AP)

A man with monkeypox has died, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Thursday.

It is the first death of a Clark County resident diagnosed with monkeypox. He was older than 50 and had underlying medical conditions, according to the health district, which said the death was attributed to other causes.

“This is a tragic situation, and our sympathies are with his family and friends,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the health district, in a news release.

The health district reminded the public that anyone can get monkeypox. However, people who are immunocompromised are at greater risk for serious illness and complications if infected with the virus, according to the district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.