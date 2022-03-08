Meningitis vaccination required for 12th graders in Nevada

Nevada students entering the 12th grade will now be required to be vaccinated against meningitis before school begins.

Medical personnel vaccinate students at a school in New Orleans on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Researchers from the CDC and other institutions analyzed vaccine surveillance data in their study, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)

The requirement for the meningococcal vaccine , approved by the State Board of Health as a state regulation, encompasses all public, private and charter schools in Nevada. For most students, this means they’ll need a booster dose, as they likely received a first dose at ages 11 or 12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends a single dose at ages 11 or 12 followed by a booster dose at 16.

The requirement goes into effect after June 30. Students with appropriate medical conditions may receive temporary or permanent medical exemptions if authorized by their physicians. Exemptions are administered at the school district level.

The vaccine protects against meningococcal disease, including infection of the bloodstream and the lining of the brain and spinal cord. It is not a live vaccine and cannot cause infection.

The vaccine will help keep students safe, said Kristy Zigenis, program manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program.

“We also remind all parents to review the vaccination schedule for children and speak to a trusted health care provider if you have any questions about the recommendations,” Zigenis said in a news release.

Vaccines are available through primary care providers, pharmacies, health districts and Federally Qualified Health Centers throughout Nevada. For more information or to find a vaccine clinic go to immunizenevada.org.

