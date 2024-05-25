87°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Clark County

Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, shows ...
Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, shows a mosquito trapped from areas with resident complaints, at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
More Stories
This image shows a recipe for potato salad with leeks, lentils and a citrus vinaigrette. (Patri ...
Lose the fat, not the flavor, with these barbecue side dishes
An enormous body of research links better grip strength in midlife and beyond to decreased risk ...
Learn how grip training can aid your longevity
Theresa Nolan, executive director of clinical operations at UNLV Medicine, prepares COVID-19 va ...
Could current COVID vaccines protect against future outbreaks?
Hobbies and activities such as walking, gardening, disc golf, hiking, bird-watching and other a ...
How hobbies play an essential role in health and wellness
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2024 - 5:22 pm
 

People look forward to some of the signs of summer, including longer days and the end of the school term. But one less positive sign of summer’s return is already making its presence felt.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday that the first West Nile virus positive mosquitoes of the season have been detected in Clark County.

The health district said the insects were trapped and identified in the 89031 and 89032 ZIP codes in North Las Vegas.

The mosquitoes — known to scientists as aedes aegypti — can also carry the diseases Zika, dengue and chikungunya.

Officials are urging Clark County residents to join the Fight the Bite campaign by eliminating standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Residents can also report mosquito activity to the Health District’s surveillance program at 702-759- 1633.

The West Nile virus is no laughing matter. In 2019, a Clark County resident died from the illness. Last year the mosquitoes were detected in 43 ZIP codes in the county, and two human cases of the virus were reported.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
SAUNDERS: Biden to Black students: You’re nothing without me
SAUNDERS: Biden to Black students: You’re nothing without me
2
Jewish community members call on action from UNLV to address incidents
Jewish community members call on action from UNLV to address incidents
3
Rendering of Las Vegas Spaceport university building unveiled by developer
Rendering of Las Vegas Spaceport university building unveiled by developer
4
Daughter of district attorney raises $340K for Municipal Court race
Daughter of district attorney raises $340K for Municipal Court race
5
What are the betting odds for 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate?
What are the betting odds for 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An enormous body of research links better grip strength in midlife and beyond to decreased risk ...
Learn how grip training can aid your longevity
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

An enormous body of research links better grip strength in midlife and beyond to decreased risk of overall mortality.

There are new Medicare Advantage plans that pay for medical expenses overseas. But be careful a ...
Which Medicare plans cover emergency care overseas?
By Toni King Toni Says

Medicare does not cover emergency medical care during foreign travel. It is an added benefit that a supplemental plan (Medigap) provides.

Glen Powell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Ann ...
Glen Powell stays down to earth despite soaring success
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“It’s good to feel a bit uncomfortable. I’m always interested in reinvention,” says the actor, whose latest film, “Hit Man,” is in theaters now.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$50K donation to help new moms, their babies in Nevada
recommend 2
Triple-digit temps have arrived. Here’s how you can stay safe
recommend 3
Henderson’s message: Drownings are ‘100 percent preventable’
recommend 4
Who knocked over this piece of Death Valley history?
recommend 5
Knowledge can help you overcome bee stings, attack
recommend 6
Death Valley mystery solved: Officials know who knocked over tower