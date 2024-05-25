Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Clark County

Southern Nevada Health District officials are urging Clark County residents to help prevent the spread of the mosquitoes, which were found in 43 ZIP codes last year.

Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, shows a mosquito trapped from areas with resident complaints, at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People look forward to some of the signs of summer, including longer days and the end of the school term. But one less positive sign of summer’s return is already making its presence felt.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday that the first West Nile virus positive mosquitoes of the season have been detected in Clark County.

The health district said the insects were trapped and identified in the 89031 and 89032 ZIP codes in North Las Vegas.

The mosquitoes — known to scientists as aedes aegypti — can also carry the diseases Zika, dengue and chikungunya.

Officials are urging Clark County residents to join the Fight the Bite campaign by eliminating standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Residents can also report mosquito activity to the Health District’s surveillance program at 702-759- 1633.

The West Nile virus is no laughing matter. In 2019, a Clark County resident died from the illness. Last year the mosquitoes were detected in 43 ZIP codes in the county, and two human cases of the virus were reported.

