Neighborhood hospital coming to northwest valley

Dignity Health broke ground on a 24,000-square-foot facility that will include 10 inpatient beds and eight emergency exam rooms.

An artist's drawing of a community hospital planned for Centennial Parkway near Revere Street in northwest Las Vegas. (Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals)

The northwest Las Vegas Valley is getting a new hospital offering emergency services.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals broke ground Thursday on its fifth neighborhood hospital in Las Vegas at Centennial Parkway near Revere Street.

The Dignity Health Neighborhood Hospital Centennial Hills Campus will include a two-story, 24,000-square-foot facility with 10 inpatient beds and eight emergency exam rooms, including a dedicated triage room.

“This is indeed a momentous occasion for Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican family and for the Centennial Hills community,” said Jon Van Boening, president of Dignity Health Nevada. “We are confident the current and future residents of this growing area will come to count on us to provide exceptional professional healthcare, in the same way families across the valley have come to for more than 75 years.”

Such neighborhood hospitals are built and operated in partnership with Emerus Holdings Inc. In a news release, Dignity Health said smaller hospitals address the essential needs of patients and families across the valley, beyond the scope of the company’s three acute care hospitals.

“Emerus is proud to be part of this groundbreaking project, which will further enhance access to healthcare services for the people of northwest Las Vegas,” said Vic Schmerbeck, CEO of Emerus Holdings Inc. “Our partnership with Dignity Health–St. Rose Dominican allows us to deliver top-notch medical care through our small-format hospitals, bringing compassionate and experienced care teams closer to where patients live and work.”

The new hospital is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024. It will be located about four miles from St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s North Las Vegas Campus at Craig Road and Camino Al Norte and about four miles southwest of the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas.

