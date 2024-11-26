Valley Health System says the new hospital serving West Henderson will open with 150 beds but has been master planned to expand to 450 beds.

This is the healthiest part of the turkey to eat, dietitians say

The new West Henderson Hospital is seen, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An opening date has been set for Henderson’s newest hospital.

West Henderson Hospital, at 1155 Raiders Way, announced it will open on Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. The hospital will open with 150 beds on its 40-acre campus but has been master planned to expand to 450 beds.

“We have been planning for this day for more than three years,” CEO Chris Loftus said in a statement. “That includes creating a master plan that will eventually build out to 450 private patient rooms and additional emergency department bays and procedural areas to meet the community’s needs.”

The hospital aims to serve and support the rapidly expanding Southern Highlands and Inspirada communities in Henderson, as well as other Valley Health System locations.

Valley Health acquired the land in 2020 for $36.5 million and broke ground on the new hospital in March 2022. The overall cost for the project is around $370 million.

The company says West Henderson Hospital includes many medical and technological advancements, including the Da Vinci 5 surgical robots, auto-censored blue UV light technology to disinfect rooms when unoccupied and a private back-of-house elevator to deliver emergency patients directly to the procedural floor.

The hospital will over orthopedics, gastroenterology, bariatric, spine, urologic, gynecologic and other surgical services. The operating rooms measure around 600 to 800 square feet.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.